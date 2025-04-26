Thai Science Gears Up for Moon Mission as China Extends Space Partnership

Thailand's burgeoning space ambitions have received a significant boost as China announced the nation as one of just ten international partners contributing scientific instruments to its upcoming Chang'e-8 lunar mission, slated for launch in 2029.
The announcement was made at the "China Space Day" celebrations in Shanghai, an event hosted by the China National Space Administration (CNSA).
Representing Thailand at the prestigious event was Prof Dr Supachai Pathumnakul, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI).
He was accompanied by delegations from two key Thai space agencies: the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) and the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency 1 (GISTDA).
Both organisations mounted a joint exhibition to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Thailand and China.
Key figures from the Thai space community, including Dr Pakorn Apaphant, director of GISTDA, and Dr Vibhu Rujopakarn, deputy director of NARIT, were also present.
The highlight of the event for Thailand was the official confirmation of its participation in the Chang'e-8 mission. Thai scientific research equipment is now destined for the lunar surface as part of this ambitious project.
Adding to the honour, Thailand was the sole international partner invited to deliver opening remarks at the China Space Day ceremony. Prof Dr Supachai expressed Thailand's profound honour in celebrating the 10th anniversary of this important day for Chinese space exploration.
He also conveyed immense pride in the ongoing partnership with CNSA, particularly in the development of the MATCH (Moon-Aiming Thai-Chinese Hodoscope) instrument.
This sophisticated piece of research technology will be deployed on the Chang'e-7 spacecraft to meticulously study the lunar environment.
This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Thailand on the global space stage and represents a maiden achievement for Thai researchers in the realm of deep space exploration.
The joint endeavour also underscores the robust and strengthening relationship between Thailand and China as they commemorate half a century of diplomatic relations.
It serves as a powerful illustration of how cooperation in science, technology, and innovation can act as a vital bridge, further cementing the ties between the two nations.
Furthermore, this partnership is expected to ignite the imaginations of Thai researchers, engineers, and the next generation, inspiring them to actively participate in the collective human endeavour of space exploration for the benefit of all.
The China Space Day event also saw the unveiling of international collaborations for the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) initiative.
Thailand's selection as one of the ten participants in the Chang'e-8 mission places the nation at the forefront of this exciting international effort.
Thailand is preparing to contribute a significant scientific payload to the Chang'e-8 lander, named ALIGN (Assessing Lunar Ion-Generated Neutrons), scheduled for launch in 2029.
Developed jointly by NARIT and Mahidol University, ALIGN is a cutting-edge scientific instrument designed to analyse the quantity of neutrons emitted from the lunar surface.
This crucial data will aid in the detection of water ice, valuable minerals, and other key elements essential for potential future human settlements on the Moon.
This represents a substantial step forward in expanding our understanding of lunar resources, knowledge that could prove invaluable for supporting long-term deep space exploration programmes.
Thailand's exhibition at the China Space Day event showcased a tribute to Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, a dedicated patron and driving force behind numerous collaborative projects in astronomy and space science between Thailand and China.
The exhibits also featured the Thai scientific instruments destined for China's Chang'e-7 and 8 lunar missions, highlighting the tangible outcomes of this partnership.
Furthermore, Thailand's involvement in China's Very-long-baseline interferometry (VLBI) network and the Thai-Chinese VGOS radio telescope network was showcased, demonstrating the breadth of their cooperation.
The exhibition also highlighted collaborative efforts in remote sensing and satellite technology, including the Sirindhorn Geo-Informatics Centre (SCGI), the THEOS-2 project, and Thailand's pioneering role as the first international user of China's BeiDou navigation satellite system.
Collectively, these endeavours underscore a shared commitment to fostering innovation in space, facilitating the exchange of knowledge, and promoting sustainable development in the field.
China Space Day is observed annually on April 24th. This year marked the 10th anniversary, celebrated under the evocative theme "The Moon Rises Brighter Above the Sea, Stars Shine All Over the Sky."
This theme encapsulates the idea of humanity sharing the triumphs of space exploration and reflects China's vision for the peaceful utilisation of space and the promotion of a global community with a shared future.
The event drew representatives from over 41 countries and numerous international space agencies.
This year, Thailand was honoured as the Guest Country of Honour, presenting a captivating display of Thai arts and culture in the form of a "Khon" performance along the Huangpu River.
The performance artfully narrated tales from the Ramayana (Ramakien) and the Chinese legend of Chang'e (the Moon Goddess), brought to life by performers from Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin, Poh-Chang Academy of Arts, and Srinakharinwirot University Prasarnmit Demonstration School (Secondary).
Thailand also jointly presented its achievements in astronomy and space under the umbrella of Thai-Chinese collaboration.