Thai Science Gears Up for Moon Mission as China Extends Space Partnership

Thailand's burgeoning space ambitions have received a significant boost as China announced the nation as one of just ten international partners contributing scientific instruments to its upcoming Chang'e-8 lunar mission, slated for launch in 2029.

The announcement was made at the "China Space Day" celebrations in Shanghai, an event hosted by the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

Representing Thailand at the prestigious event was Prof Dr Supachai Pathumnakul, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI).

He was accompanied by delegations from two key Thai space agencies: the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) and the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency 1 (GISTDA).

Both organisations mounted a joint exhibition to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Thailand and China.

Key figures from the Thai space community, including Dr Pakorn Apaphant, director of GISTDA, and Dr Vibhu Rujopakarn, deputy director of NARIT, were also present.

The highlight of the event for Thailand was the official confirmation of its participation in the Chang'e-8 mission. Thai scientific research equipment is now destined for the lunar surface as part of this ambitious project.

