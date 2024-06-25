Chang\'e 6 returns with precious lunar samples

Carrying the lunar samples, the Chang'e 6's reentry capsule touched down at 2:07 pm on its preset landing site in the Siziwang Banner of the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, putting an end to the 53-day voyage involving a host of complex, challenging manoeuvres.

The reentry and landing processes started at around 1:22 pm when mission controllers at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center uploaded high-accuracy navigation data to the orbiter-reentry capsule combination that was travelling around Earth.

The capsule then separated from the orbiter about 5,000 kilometres above the southern Atlantic Ocean and began to descend toward Earth.

It entered the atmosphere around 1:41 pm at a speed close to the second cosmic velocity of 11.2 kilometres per second and then bounced out of the atmosphere in a manoeuvre to reduce its ultrafast speed.

After a short while, the capsule re-entered the atmosphere and kept gliding down.