The end of the ‘three Pors’ era in Thai politics

The curtain appears to be falling on Thailand’s “three Pors” power bloc, with Gen Prawit Wongsuwan (“Big Pom”) making his clearest move yet towards stepping back from frontline politics since Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) was formed.

Prawit, the PPRP leader, has asked to withdraw as the party’s No.1 prime ministerial candidate, citing health reasons—widely read within the party as an unmistakable sign he is winding down his political role.

In recent months, PPRP’s preparations for the 2026 election have looked increasingly sluggish, a far cry from the party’s earlier momentum. Veteran politicians who once converged on the party’s “Ban Pa” camp—expecting Prawit’s project to remain viable—have begun drifting away as his condition and political clout appear to weaken.

From NCPO legacy to election vehicle

PPRP was widely seen as an electoral extension of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), which seized power in the 2014 coup and ruled for five years, ushering in the 2017 constitution—often criticised as having been designed to preserve the junta’s influence.

Ahead of the 2019 election, the “three Pors”—Gen Prawit Wongsuwan (“Big Pom”), Gen Anupong Paojinda (“Big Pok”), and Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha (“Big Tu”)—helped build PPRP as a political platform, drawing on networks including the Sam Mitr group, the former PDRC bloc, and provincial “big house” factions.

PPRP won 116 seats and, backed by 250 senators, helped return Prayut to the premiership for a second term, leading a coalition government and sustaining what critics dubbed “green power” for nearly a full four-year term.