Prawit declares he will not take cabinet post in Anutin’s government

Addressing speculation over bargaining for the defence portfolio, with his name cited among possible candidates, Prawit clarified that he intends to fully support the government and prime minister in tackling national problems during the four-month period before the expected House dissolution, without concerns over power-sharing or demands for cabinet seats.
He emphasised his decision not to take any position in the government, including the defence minister post as rumoured.
Prawit added that his move was aimed at allowing the prime minister to swiftly appoint capable individuals to address Thailand’s border tensions with Cambodia, and to safeguard the nation, religion, and monarchy—free from political negotiation.
“I am ready to lend my support from behind the scenes and contribute my knowledge, experience, and international security networks wherever they may be useful. I want to see our country move forward with serious and urgent solutions,” he said.