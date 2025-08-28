Anutin persuades Prawit to support 6-month PM term if Paetongtarn is ousted

Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, Deputy Leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, made the statement following a meeting between Anutin and Prawit on Thursday, just ahead of the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the alleged audio clip involving Paetongtarn.
Chaiwut explained that Anutin and Prawit have regular discussions and maintain a positive relationship, often meeting informally. He clarified that tomorrow's talks would explore potential political shifts, acknowledging the uncertainty of Paetongtarn’s continued leadership.
He noted that if Paetongtarn were to lose her position, Pheu Thai Party would likely face internal instability, making it difficult to form a government. Despite previous support for Paetongtarn, he indicated that without a clear majority, the chances of her continuing in office are slim.
We believe that the Pheu Thai-led coalition, with Paetongtarn as party leader, may collapse due to this political turmoil, Chaiwut added. With the growing lack of trust in Paetongtarn, particularly in the face of public opinion, it would be better for the nation to move forward with a new government.
Chaiwut also highlighted the need for a stronger government to address crucial issues such as the ongoing Thailand-Cambodia border dispute, which has not been effectively managed under the current leadership.
He emphasized that a government free of Thaksin Shinawatra’s influence would strengthen Thailand's position in dealing with such matters.
While acknowledging the challenges in uniting the factions within Pheu Thai, Chaiwut stated that the prospects of forming a new coalition government are more viable if Anutin steps in temporarily.
He stressed that the current political environment makes it difficult for the Pheu Thai Party to maintain a unified front, with many senior members reportedly dissatisfied and contemplating switching allegiance.
“If Pheu Thai fails to form a new government, it will be up to other political parties to come together. This shift in power is necessary for the country to move forward effectively," he said.