Anutin persuades Prawit to support 6-month PM term if Paetongtarn is ousted

Chaiwut also highlighted the need for a stronger government to address crucial issues such as the ongoing Thailand-Cambodia border dispute, which has not been effectively managed under the current leadership.

He emphasized that a government free of Thaksin Shinawatra’s influence would strengthen Thailand's position in dealing with such matters.

While acknowledging the challenges in uniting the factions within Pheu Thai, Chaiwut stated that the prospects of forming a new coalition government are more viable if Anutin steps in temporarily.

He stressed that the current political environment makes it difficult for the Pheu Thai Party to maintain a unified front, with many senior members reportedly dissatisfied and contemplating switching allegiance.

“If Pheu Thai fails to form a new government, it will be up to other political parties to come together. This shift in power is necessary for the country to move forward effectively," he said.