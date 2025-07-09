Anutin blames casino legalisation plan for decline in Chinese tourist arrivals

Impact on Thai Tourism and Local Businesses

According to Anutin, the casino policy has only benefited Chinese nationals involved in "grey businesses" and a select few business groups close to the government. He added that the policy’s negative impact on tourism and local businesses would outweigh any benefits, particularly for those working in the tourism sector.

Bhumjaithai’s Opposition to the Policy

Anutin stated that Bhumjaithai was the only coalition party to openly oppose the casino policy, despite other coalition members reportedly being unhappy with it. He emphasised that the casino plan would hurt the majority of Thais, particularly those employed in the tourism industry.

Call for Government to Cancel the Casino Legalisation Policy

Anutin warned that if the government fails to make a strong commitment not to resubmit the casino legalisation bill to parliament, the damage to Thailand's tourism sector would worsen. He urged the government to publicly announce the cancellation of the policy to prevent further harm.

