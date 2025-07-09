Paetongtarn, Phumtham doubt Anutin’s claim over casino policy

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and caretaker PM Phumtham Wechayachai on Wednesday expressed doubts about the claim made by Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who blamed the casino legalisation policy for the significant drop in Chinese tourist arrivals.

Paetongtarn and Phumtham Respond to Anutin’s Allegations

Paetongtarn stated that security concerns, rather than the casino policy, were the primary reasons for the decline in Chinese tourist numbers. Phumtham, on the other hand, suggested that reporters should consult academics to verify the actual causes.

The two leaders were responding to a Facebook post by Anutin, who recently left the ruling coalition to join the opposition. In his post, Anutin claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Paetongtarn three times during their meetings in Beijing to cancel the casino legalisation policy, or face consequences that would prevent Chinese tourists and businesses from visiting Thailand.