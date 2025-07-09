Paetongtarn, Phumtham doubt Anutin’s claim over casino policy

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and caretaker PM Phumtham Wechayachai on Wednesday expressed doubts about the claim made by Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who blamed the casino legalisation policy for the significant drop in Chinese tourist arrivals.
Paetongtarn stated that security concerns, rather than the casino policy, were the primary reasons for the decline in Chinese tourist numbers. Phumtham, on the other hand, suggested that reporters should consult academics to verify the actual causes.
The two leaders were responding to a Facebook post by Anutin, who recently left the ruling coalition to join the opposition. In his post, Anutin claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Paetongtarn three times during their meetings in Beijing to cancel the casino legalisation policy, or face consequences that would prevent Chinese tourists and businesses from visiting Thailand.
When asked about Anutin’s claim, Phumtham questioned whether Thailand should follow China’s instructions. “Why do we have to listen to China? We have to balance our interests with theirs, but that doesn’t mean we should walk the way China tells us,” he said. “Otherwise, we would lose our sovereignty.”
Paetongtarn dismissed Anutin’s version of her conversation with President Xi as an exaggeration. She confirmed that Xi did raise concerns about the casino legalisation plan, but she explained that casinos would constitute only 10% of the businesses in proposed entertainment complexes.
She further explained that she had cited the successes of Singapore and Macau in implementing entertainment complex businesses as examples of how Thailand could proceed. Paetongtarn clarified that Xi did not issue threats but merely stated that China would monitor how Chinese tourists would engage with countries that have casinos.
Regarding the claim that the casino policy led to a 90% drop in Chinese tourist arrivals, Paetongtarn disagreed. “The former interior minister has already forgotten the main reason why Chinese tourists stopped coming to Thailand — safety issues,” she stated.
Paetongtarn pointed out that Anutin, as former interior minister, was responsible for improving security for foreign tourists. She also mentioned Anutin's reluctance to implement measures to cut off electricity supply to call-centre gangs operating in Myanmar border towns, which caused concerns among Chinese tourists.
Paetongtarn also clarified that the drop in Chinese tourist arrivals was around 30%, not 90%, and this was largely due to the low season. She added that the decline was offset by increased arrivals from European countries. Furthermore, she noted that other competing destinations had stepped up their tourism promotions, which also contributed to the decrease in Chinese visitors to Thailand.