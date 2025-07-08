Cabinet approves withdrawal of entertainment complex bill

The draft bill had received approval in principle from the Cabinet in January 2025 and had been reviewed by the Council of State before being presented to the House of Representatives.

However, following the reshuffle of the cabinet on June 30, 2025, and considering the social implications of the bill, it was deemed appropriate to withdraw the proposal from further legislative consideration.

As a result, the Cabinet agreed to the withdrawal of the bill, as proposed by the Ministry of Finance, and no objections were raised during the meeting.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat revealed that the decision to withdraw the draft bill from consideration by the House of Representatives came after the government assessed the situation and concluded that it was not the right time to move forward. The decision was influenced by various factors, including changes in several ministerial positions.

However, he clarified that the bill has not been cancelled. Once the government is ready and the time is right, it will be brought back for Cabinet discussion.

He described the current situation as stepping back from the fire, viewing it as an opportunity to use the time to engage more effectively with the public and build understanding. The discussion will resume when the time is right, though he could not specify when that would be.

"While I personally feel regretful, as the delay could result in Thailand losing opportunities to restructure tourism, I believe that when the bill is reconsidered, it will be approved. The government already holds a majority in Parliament, and I have not heard of any coalition party opposing or planning to vote against it," Julapun stated.

