Gold Prices Close Week in Positive Territory, Silver Hits Record High, Fed Interest Rate Cuts Expected

Reuters reported that silver prices soared to a record high on Friday, December 19, 2025, supported by strong investment demand and supply constraints. Gold also ended the week on a positive note, driven by rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.

Spot silver prices jumped 2.6% to $67.14 per ounce, closing the week up 8.4%, after reaching a new all-time high of $67.45 during the day.

Spot gold prices rose 0.4% to $4,347.07 per ounce at 2:17 p.m. ET (19:17 GMT), and ended the week up 1.1%. U.S. gold futures closed 0.5% higher at $4,387.30.

Michael Matusek, Head of Trading at U.S. Global Investors, stated, “(Gold and silver) are highly correlated, and typically gold leads. But over the past two months, we’ve seen silver lead. So when the spread gets wide, players start buying gold to narrow the spread in the short term.”

This year, silver prices have surged by 132%, outpacing gold, which has risen by 65%, driven by strong investment demand and supply constraints.