Gold gains after Fed rate cut, silver hits all-time peak

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $4,236.57 per ounce at 3.17pm ET (2017 GMT), while US February gold futures ended the session 0.3% lower at $4,224.70.

The Fed delivered another rate cut in a closely split decision, but indicated it is likely to halt further easing for now as policymakers wait for clearer signals on inflation and the labour market.

“Gold traders are pleased with the outcome, it’s back at the session highs after shaking off some profit-taking,” said independent metals trader Tai Wong.

Lower interest rates generally enhance the appeal of non-yielding assets such as bullion.