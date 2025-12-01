Foreign investment in Thailand hits to THB276 billion in 10 months

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development at the Commerce Ministry, said that in the first 10 months of 2025 (January–October), a total of 869 foreign-owned businesses were approved to operate in Thailand under the Foreign Business Act 1999.

Of these, 228 businesses were granted foreign business licences, while 641 received certificates to operate.

The combined value of foreign investment during the period reached THB276.736 billion. The top five nationalities investing in Thailand were:

1. Japan accounted for 158 businesses, representing 18% of all foreign enterprises in Thailand, with investment totalling THB78.285 billion. Key sectors included:

Engineering and technical services, such as mould and equipment design for automotive production, and technical consultancy on manufacturing processes.

Telematics systems for vehicle management and status monitoring.

Research and development services for products and appliances for mothers and children.

Contract manufacturing of goods, including automotive parts, electrical appliance components, construction machinery parts, and coated steel sheets.

2. The United States ranked second with 127 businesses (15%) and an investment of THB4.83 billion, focusing on: