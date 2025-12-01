Foreign investment in Thailand hits to THB276 billion in 10 months

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development at the Commerce Ministry, said that in the first 10 months of 2025 (January–October), a total of 869 foreign-owned businesses were approved to operate in Thailand under the Foreign Business Act 1999.
Of these, 228 businesses were granted foreign business licences, while 641 received certificates to operate.
The combined value of foreign investment during the period reached THB276.736 billion. The top five nationalities investing in Thailand were:
1. Japan accounted for 158 businesses, representing 18% of all foreign enterprises in Thailand, with investment totalling THB78.285 billion. Key sectors included:
2. The United States ranked second with 127 businesses (15%) and an investment of THB4.83 billion, focusing on:
3. Singapore followed with 126 businesses (14%) and the highest investment value among the top five, at THB92.318 billion, in sectors such as:
4. China came next with 116 businesses (13%) and investment totalling THB25.404 billion, with activity in:
5. Hong Kong ranked fifth with 93 businesses (11%) and THB13.198 billion in investment, across sectors including:
Year-on-year comparisons show a sharp rise in foreign investment. Approvals for foreign-owned businesses increased by 83 cases (11%) compared with the same period in 2024, while the total value of investment surged by THB115.567 billion (72%).
Foreign investors who received foreign business licences also created 5,364 Thai jobs, up 2,331 positions (77%) from the previous year. Japanese investors continued to lead in both number and investment value, mirroring last year’s trend.
A significant share of investment came through projects promoted under the Board of Investment (BOI). A total of 424 businesses, or 49% of all 869 approvals, were linked to BOI incentives, representing THB210.101 billion, or 76% of all foreign investment value.
This aligns with the government’s strategy to attract foreign investment into future industries, including advanced technology, digital and AI, electric vehicles, clean energy, and agri-food innovation.
The top three BOI-supported business categories were:
Poonpong added that foreign investors continue to show strong interest in Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).
Between January and October 2025, 253 foreign businesses chose to invest in the EEC provinces, accounting for 29% of all foreign investors nationwide—an increase of two cases (1%) year-on-year.
Foreign investment in the EEC totalled THB90.791 billion, representing 33% of all foreign investment. The main investor groups were:
Key investment sectors in the EEC included:
In October 2025 alone, a total of 99 foreign businesses were approved to operate in Thailand.
Of these, 27 received foreign business licences, and 72 were granted certificates, with a combined investment worth THB23.621 billion.
Most investors came from Singapore, China and Japan, and foreign businesses employing Thai workers under foreign business licences totalled 232 people.
There was also significant technology transfer, with specialised know-how shared directly with Thai personnel, ranging from maintenance of automatic fare collection systems to information security standards and product development for mothers and children.
Foreign-owned businesses approved in October 2025 included: