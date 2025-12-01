Anutin sets 7-day deadline for residents’ return, 14 days to clean Hat Yai

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul gave an interview on Sunday, November 30, 2025, following a meeting with business sectors in the Hat Yai area.
He stated that the government is now in "recovery phase" as the floodwaters in Hat Yai have fully receded. The immediate priorities are to swiftly restore public utilities, electricity and tap water, and clean up the city for the residents.
"Our goal is to return our fellow Hat Yai residents to their homes as quickly as possible," he emphasised.
The Prime Minister led the economic team on a tour of the overall conditions of Hat Yai to gain firsthand ideas for various aid measures, rather than relying solely on reports.
He believes the team has already made their decisions. He received very good suggestions, noting that some things were overlooked because they were not residents.
He immediately assigned relevant agency heads to implement and follow up on the executable points.
Anutin continued that the primary focus is on restoring life and normalcy for the public.
While the major obstacles like the floodwaters are gone, and power and water are returning, the current sticking point is internal electrical short circuits in homes.
He has instructed the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) to urgently repair these issues to restore power as soon as possible.
The issue of solid waste also requires immediate action. Vehicles and machinery have been mobilised from the armed forces, government agencies, and the private sector.
Furthermore, he has authorised the Provincial Governor, the President Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), and the Hat Yai Mayor to procure contractors to haul debris out of Hat Yai as quickly as possible.
When asked about the target timeline for Hat Yai's recovery, the Prime Minister stated that he discussed this with the President PAO, a friend of his, and the target is: "7 days for residents to return to their homes, and 14 days for Hat Yai to be clean."
Regarding economic recovery measures, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas has been tasked with handling the recovery, including debt and interest moratoriums, and securing loans to alleviate the economic impact.
This includes providing interest-free loans of 100,000 baht per household for home and property repairs, payable over one year, to allow citizens to "reset their lives." Social Security is also looking into how to help cover payments on a 50/50 basis for a period of six months.
According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) regulations, there is a budget for home repairs not exceeding 49,000 baht, subject to survey and valuation.
The Ministry of Finance will expedite the provision of the 100,000 baht household loan. The total relief budget has already been approved.
On December 1, 2025, there will be a meeting of the Economic Cabinet to finalise the budget figures. Any item that can be approved by December 2, 2025, will be pushed through the Cabinet meeting.
Budgetary concerns have already been discussed with the Director of the Bureau of the Budget, with no issues foreseen.
"Seeing the state of Hat Yai, we must do our best. I think this is worse than a tsunami; we must proceed with full force," Anutin stated.
He confirmed that the compensation for fatalities will be 2 million baht per person, which is in line with regulations, and they are trying to provide the maximum possible.
He refuted claims that the current compensation is higher than in the past, noting that past fatality compensation had reached 7 million baht.
The Prime Minister added that the flood situation in Hat Yai is continuously improving and water levels are consistently dropping, which is a good sign for entering a serious recovery phase.
He has ordered all agencies to integrate their efforts under the "7-Day Urgent Recovery Plan" to restore Hat Yai to normalcy quickly.
The urgent plan includes a Big Cleaning Day, dividing Hat Yai into four zones. Thousands of personnel and machinery have been mobilised to clear garbage, sediment, and debris within seven days.
Simultaneously, efforts are underway to restore infrastructure and expedite home repairs. 50 "Fix It" Centres have been established to repair flood-damaged appliances, occupational equipment, machinery, and motorcycles, reducing household costs and enabling people to resume their livelihoods.
Regarding public health, the Prime Minister stressed that Hat Yai Hospital will remain open.
Medical systems are being urgently restored, and eight field hospitals have been set up to accommodate local patients.
The Ministry of Public Health has deployed foot patrols of medical teams to assist the public, monitor health, and provide hygiene advice post-flood to prevent the spread of disease during the recovery.
In terms of compensation, the government has approved 2 million baht in aid for each flood-related fatality and a relief payment of 9,000 baht for registered flood victims.
Before the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised the need for comprehensive relief that covers groups such as rental homes and non-registered permanent residences (those without house registration or a formal rental contract).
These groups can use utility receipts (water or electricity bills) as proof of residence to receive compensation.
Additionally, measures for business owners include debt payment deferral and 0% interest loans for one year to boost liquidity for business recovery.
Anutin reiterated that the government aims to reopen Hat Yai to tourists within three months and is moving forward with long-term flood prevention planning to ensure residents can live securely and safely in the future.