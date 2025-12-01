Anutin sets 7-day deadline for residents’ return, 14 days to clean Hat Yai

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul gave an interview on Sunday, November 30, 2025, following a meeting with business sectors in the Hat Yai area.

He stated that the government is now in "recovery phase" as the floodwaters in Hat Yai have fully receded. The immediate priorities are to swiftly restore public utilities, electricity and tap water, and clean up the city for the residents.

"Our goal is to return our fellow Hat Yai residents to their homes as quickly as possible," he emphasised.

The Prime Minister led the economic team on a tour of the overall conditions of Hat Yai to gain firsthand ideas for various aid measures, rather than relying solely on reports.

He believes the team has already made their decisions. He received very good suggestions, noting that some things were overlooked because they were not residents.

He immediately assigned relevant agency heads to implement and follow up on the executable points.

Anutin continued that the primary focus is on restoring life and normalcy for the public.

While the major obstacles like the floodwaters are gone, and power and water are returning, the current sticking point is internal electrical short circuits in homes.