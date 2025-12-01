Government urged to overhaul Thailand’s water-management budget

Their recommendation: Thailand’s 60-billion-baht integrated plan should be restructured to fund large-scale, long-term infrastructure, instead of being fragmented into politically driven small projects. Strategic projects, they argued, are crucial to protecting the country from severe flood disasters.



Call to stop political “fragmentation” of water budgets

“Executives across water-related agencies agree that budget allocation for water projects must shift from meeting political demands to meeting national needs. We need long-term strategic planning—not short-term fixes,” the source said.

They urged the government to adopt this approach immediately, beginning with the FY2027 national budget, now being drafted.

The initial 2027 Integrated Water Management Plan aims to reduce the severe impacts of floods on communities and accelerate long-term, sustainable solutions.

The plan is being reviewed by the National Water Resources Committee (NWRC) chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Sarum. It must first be approved by river basin committees before submission to the NWRC in December 2025.

The guidelines require each integrated project to involve at least two agencies, and all must align with the 20-year Master Plan on Water Resources Management, covering:

Water supply for consumption Water security for production Flood and disaster management Water ecosystem conservation and restoration Water-management governance

Projects must link upstream–midstream–downstream solutions—such as retention areas, drainage systems, and emergency response plans—to create complete, effective flood-prevention systems.