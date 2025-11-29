Three countries mastering water management: from disaster to success

However, the Netherlands has chosen a different approach. Instead of seeing water as an enemy to be pushed away, they embrace the idea that true security comes from “coexisting intelligently and systematically with water.”

A prime example of this philosophy is the "Room for the River" project, where the government sacrificed certain areas for natural water absorption, such as fields, gardens, and wetlands, to reduce flood risks in downstream cities. This method stands in contrast to the traditional idea of continually raising flood barriers, as it embraces working with nature rather than against it.

Furthermore, the Netherlands' success lies in its robust governance structure. The country has an independent body responsible for water management, known as the "Water Board." This body operates outside of regular administrative structures like municipalities or provinces and is managed by experts with stable, long-term funding. This system ensures that water protection projects continue without disruption, regardless of political changes.

Japan Overcomes Floods with World-Class Underground Engineering

When it comes to efficiently preventing urban flooding, Japan is one of the world’s leaders. Despite the country's challenging geography, frequent typhoons, intense rainstorms, and mountain runoff from the surrounding ranges, Japan has never yielded to its harsh climate.

Instead, the country has responded with cutting-edge research, engineering, and urban planning to ensure city life continues unhindered, regardless of the severity of natural events.

A pivotal turning point came when the Japanese government decided to build the "G-Cans Underground Drainage Tunnel," officially known as the "Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel". Located beneath the city of Kasukabe, in Saitama Prefecture, approximately 32 kilometres from central Tokyo, this project serves as a massive underground "city" designed to protect the Tokyo metropolitan area.

This colossal structure lies 50 meters underground, stretches 6.3 kilometres, and connects to several rivers and canals in flood-prone regions.

During heavy rainfall or a typhoon, water from the canals is diverted into five large pressure tanks, connected by enormous tunnels, where it is stored underground rather than overflowing into communities.

Once the situation improves, enormous pumps safely drain the water into the Edo River.

However, Japan’s success is not solely due to its massive infrastructure. Technology plays a crucial role in flood management. Japan's J-Alert system, for example, does not issue broad national warnings. Instead, it uses radar to monitor storms and rainfall, sensors to measure water levels in canals and rivers, flood detection cameras, and AI to analyse storm patterns. This allows for highly targeted alerts to specific areas—homes, schools, train stations, and evacuation centres—ensuring timely and accurate warnings.

Everyone is informed of the level of risk in their area and knows what actions to take, significantly reducing confusion during evacuations.

Another key lesson Japan has learned is that "cities must temporarily accommodate water." It's not enough to rely solely on government drainage systems. Public spaces such as parks, sports fields, football grounds, and many other areas in Tokyo are designed to serve as temporary water storage when needed. Additionally, many roads are graded to act as temporary channels for water during short-term flooding events.

Singapore mandates private buildings to install rainwater retention systems.

Though Singapore is a small island nation measuring only 734 square kilometres, less than half the size of Bangkok, it boasts one of the most sophisticated and efficient flood management systems in the world. While many countries view water as a problem, Singapore sees it as a resource that must be creatively managed, while also addressing the risks posed by heavy rainfall during the monsoon season and rising sea levels in coastal urban areas.

Historically, the heart of Singapore had faced frequent flooding. Urban expansion reduced the available space for water absorption, while annual rainfall continued to increase. If the country had relied on traditional “water barriers” like other nations, it could have solved the problem temporarily, but it would have merely shifted the issue to other areas, risking catastrophic consequences if the water levels became uncontrollable.

Thus, the Singaporean government took a different approach and launched a groundbreaking national project that set a new global standard for water management—Marina Barrage.

Marina Barrage is an intelligent dam located in the heart of the city, rather than in remote valleys or far-off areas like traditional dams. What sets it apart is its ability to perform three vital roles simultaneously:

Prevent seawater from flowing back into the city and causing flooding.

Capture and control rainwater to reduce the risk of flooding during monsoon seasons.

Store fresh water for use as a primary water source for the country.

By combining these three functions into one structure, Singapore not only solves the flooding issue but also turns water management into a cornerstone of its resource security, boosts urban economic activity, and creates waterfront recreational areas that have become one of the country's key landmarks.

However, Singapore’s success is not limited to Marina Barrage alone. The government has also promoted the ABC Waters Programme (Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters), which transforms conventional drainage canals into beautiful green spaces, parks, and natural streams. These innovations slow down the flow of water, reducing the risk of sudden floods, and add valuable leisure spaces for citizens.

One of the standout examples of this transformation is Bishan–Ang Mo Kio Park, where a once-rigid concrete canal has been turned into a park with natural streams that can handle increased water levels during the rainy season.

Additionally, Singapore has enacted laws requiring private buildings to manage rainwater on-site, thus reducing the strain on the national drainage system. These regulations include mandates for buildings to have rainwater storage tanks, permeable surfaces for gardens, and roofs capable of absorbing water. Large buildings must install water retention systems. The result is a drainage system that doesn't become overwhelmed, allowing for faster and more efficient water management in the city.

These three successful models of water management offer valuable lessons for Thailand to adapt in preparing for future floods.