Thailand weather alert: 11°C in northern regions, mild fog in Bangkok

The North and Northeast remain very cold, with minimum temperatures around 11°C. Bangkok will have cool conditions and patches of morning fog.
Temperatures in upper Thailand are expected to rise slightly, though the weather will remain cool to cold with morning fog. Residents are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions and to be aware of fire hazards caused by dry air. This is due to a moderately strong high-pressure system weakening over upper Thailand and the South China Sea.
In the South, rainfall will be limited as the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea weakens. Waves in the Gulf are expected to reach 1–2 metres, and more than 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid stormy areas.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm “koto” over the central South China Sea is expected to move closer to the coast of Vietnam between December 1–2, 2025. As a high-pressure system covers Vietnam and the upper South China Sea, the storm is forecast to weaken rapidly and will not move into Thailand.
Weather Forecast for Thailand
From 6am Monday, December 1, to 6am Tuesday, December 2
Bangkok and Surrounding Provinces
Cool weather with light morning fog. Temperatures will rise by 1–2°C.
Minimum temperature: 19–21°C
Maximum temperature: 31–33°C
Northeasterly winds: 10–15 km/h
Northern Region
Cool to cold with morning fog. Temperatures will increase by 1–3°C.
Minimum temperature: 11–16°C
Maximum temperature: 28–32°C
Mountain tops: Cold to very cold; minimum 6–11°C
Northeasterly winds: 10–15 km/h
Northeastern Region
Cool to cold with patches of morning fog. Temperatures will rise by 2–4°C.
Minimum temperature: 12–20°C
Maximum temperature: 30–33°C
Highlands: Cold; minimum 8–13°C
Northeasterly winds: 10–20 km/h
Central Region
Cool to cold with light morning fog. Temperatures will rise by 1–3°C.
Minimum temperature: 16–19°C
Maximum temperature: 30–33°C
Northeasterly winds: 10–15 km/h
Eastern Region
Cool with light morning fog. Temperatures will increase by 1–2°C.
Minimum temperature: 17–20°C
Maximum temperature: 31–33°C
Northeasterly winds: 15–30 km/h
Waves: About 1 metre; 1–2 metres offshore
Southern Region (East Coast)
Upper South: Cool with light morning fog; temperatures rising slightly
Lower South: Isolated rain or thunderstorms (10% of the area), mainly in Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat
Minimum temperature: 17–23°C
Maximum temperature: 30–32°C
Northeasterly winds: 15–35 km/h
Waves: 1–2 metres; over 2 metres in stormy areas
Southern Region (West Coast)
Cool in the morning with isolated light rain, mostly in the lower part of the region.
Minimum temperature: 20–23°C
Maximum temperature: 31–33°C
Northwesterly winds: 15–30 km/h
Waves: Around 1 metre; over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas