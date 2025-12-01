Thailand weather alert: 11°C in northern regions, mild fog in Bangkok

Today’s Weather

The North and Northeast remain very cold, with minimum temperatures around 11°C. Bangkok will have cool conditions and patches of morning fog.

24-Hour Forecast

Temperatures in upper Thailand are expected to rise slightly, though the weather will remain cool to cold with morning fog. Residents are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions and to be aware of fire hazards caused by dry air. This is due to a moderately strong high-pressure system weakening over upper Thailand and the South China Sea.