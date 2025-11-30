Thai Health System Rushes Mobile Dialysis and Supplies to Flood Victims

The NHSO is coordinating free delivery of dialysis solutions to displaced Gold Card patients and deploying mobile vans as hospitals struggle with Southern Thailand floods.
The Thai government, through the National Health Security Office (NHSO), has mobilised an emergency support system to ensure continuity of care for chronic kidney failure patients affected by the severe flooding across Southern Thailand.
Airin Phanrit, deputy spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, confirmed on Sunday that integrated assistance is being provided to Gold Card universal health coverage holders requiring vital haemodialysis (HD) and peritoneal dialysis (PD) treatments.
"The government is concerned about the health of these patients and wants them to know they are being taken care of," Airin stated.
The most immediate action involves ensuring patients who use peritoneal dialysis (PD) have access to their necessary solutions, even if they have been displaced.
The NHSO is coordinating with Thailand Post Distribution to deliver dialysis solutions directly to a patient's new temporary address, such as an evacuation centre or a relative's home.
Patients or their relatives needing this urgent support are advised to call the NHSO Hotline 1330 (24 hours, free call). The NHSO has already begun proactive outreach, calling and messaging 284 patients in the hardest-hit province of Songkhla.
For patients reliant on clinic-based haemodialysis (HD), the Ministry of Public Health has activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC). Measures include:
Mobile Dialysis Vans: Specialised vans are on standby and being deployed to serve patients in the southern region whose regular hospitals are inaccessible or damaged.
Reserve Units: Field hospitals and temporary reserve centres are being established in safe zones, including areas near airports, to ensure uninterrupted appointments.
The NHSO stressed the importance of patients not skipping scheduled dialysis treatments.
If an appointment cannot be met, patients must contact their renal unit or Hotline 1330 immediately for reassignment to an alternative facility or a mobile van.
Crucially, the government has guaranteed that all costs associated with these emergency measures—including changing dialysis units, using reserve facilities, or the delivery of solutions—will be fully covered by the NHSO.