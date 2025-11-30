Thai Health System Rushes Mobile Dialysis and Supplies to Flood Victims

The NHSO is coordinating free delivery of dialysis solutions to displaced Gold Card patients and deploying mobile vans as hospitals struggle with Southern Thailand floods.

The Thai government, through the National Health Security Office (NHSO), has mobilised an emergency support system to ensure continuity of care for chronic kidney failure patients affected by the severe flooding across Southern Thailand.

Airin Phanrit, deputy spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, confirmed on Sunday that integrated assistance is being provided to Gold Card universal health coverage holders requiring vital haemodialysis (HD) and peritoneal dialysis (PD) treatments.