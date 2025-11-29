His Majesty the King Graciously Grants 100 Million Baht for Hat Yai Hospital Flood Recovery

His Majesty the King expressed concern for the people affected by the floods in southern Thailand and graciously accepted the bodies of the deceased into royal care.

His Majesty graciously granted 100 million baht to Hat Yai Hospital to aid in its recovery and to purchase medical equipment that was damaged by the floods.

His Majesty provided encouragement to the medical personnel, officials, and volunteers who have been dedicated to assisting the flood victims in the affected areas.

On November 29, 2025, Anutin Charnvirakul, the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, posted an image on Facebook of a letter from the Royal Household Bureau (letter number 904), signed by Air Chief Marshal Satitpong Sukvimol, the royal secretary to His Majesty the King, addressed to the Prime Minister. The letter stated:

"Dear Prime Minister,

His Majesty the King is deeply concerned for the people affected by the flooding in the southern regions, as well as the medical personnel and all officials who are performing their duties in the affected areas.

In this regard, His Majesty the King graciously commanded that this royal message be conveyed as follows: