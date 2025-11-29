His Majesty the King Graciously Grants 100 Million Baht for Hat Yai Hospital Flood Recovery

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2025

His Majesty the King expresses concern for the southern flood victims, granting 100 million baht to help Hat Yai Hospital recover and purchase necessary medical equipment.

  • His Majesty the King expressed concern for the people affected by the floods in southern Thailand and graciously accepted the bodies of the deceased into royal care.
  • His Majesty graciously granted 100 million baht to Hat Yai Hospital to aid in its recovery and to purchase medical equipment that was damaged by the floods.
  • His Majesty provided encouragement to the medical personnel, officials, and volunteers who have been dedicated to assisting the flood victims in the affected areas.

On November 29, 2025, Anutin Charnvirakul, the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, posted an image on Facebook of a letter from the Royal Household Bureau (letter number 904), signed by Air Chief Marshal Satitpong Sukvimol, the royal secretary to His Majesty the King, addressed to the Prime Minister. The letter stated:

"Dear Prime Minister,

His Majesty the King is deeply concerned for the people affected by the flooding in the southern regions, as well as the medical personnel and all officials who are performing their duties in the affected areas.

In this regard, His Majesty the King graciously commanded that this royal message be conveyed as follows:

  1. His Majesty expressed deep concern for the people affected by the floods in the south and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. The King has graciously accepted the bodies of those who lost their lives in this disaster into royal care.
  2. His Majesty offered his encouragement to the medical personnel at Hat Yai Hospital and Songklanagarind Hospital, Faculty of Medicine, Songkhla Nakarin University, Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province, and expressed his appreciation for all the healthcare workers, officials, and volunteers who have dedicated themselves to helping the public during the flood crisis.
  3. His Majesty has granted 100 million baht to Hat Yai Hospital in Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province, to help the hospital rebuild and purchase new medical equipment that was damaged or impacted by the floods. His Majesty graciously granted the opportunity for Dr. Wiroj Yommuang, Director of Hat Yai Hospital, to have an audience and receive the royal donation in person.
  4. His Majesty graciously provided unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) for search operations and food delivery to the Royal Thai Armed Forces, including the Royal Thai Army, Royal Thai Navy, Royal Thai Air Force, and the National Police. These drones will be used for flood relief efforts in the southern regions and to assist in alleviating public distress during the disaster.

Therefore, His Majesty the King graciously commanded that this royal message be presented on this occasion."

His Majesty the King Graciously Grants 100 Million Baht for Hat Yai Hospital Flood Recovery

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy