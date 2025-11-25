Hat Yai Hospital faces oxygen crisis as Health Ministry orders urgent patient transfers

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) convened an urgent remote meeting on Tuesday to assess the worsening impact of floods, storms and landslides across southern provinces. Dr Somrerk Jungsaman, Permanent Secretary of the MOPH, said the ministry’s most severely affected facility is Hat Yai Hospital, which reported that its oxygen supply will last only until tomorrow (November 26), making it necessary to relocate around 90 critical patients to nearby major hospitals.

Initially, 50 patients will be transferred by air:

20 to Songklanagarind Hospital

10 to Songkhla Hospital

10 to Phatthalung Hospital

10 to Pattani Hospital

To reinforce medical capacity, Health Region 11 will deploy 20 internists, 20 paediatricians and 40-50 nurses. On Tuesday morning, the first support team—four doctors and ten nurses from Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital—was dispatched, along with additional specialists from the Department of Medical Services. By the afternoon, 20 technical staff from Health Support Regions 4 and 5 will arrive to stabilise essential systems.

Air evacuation efforts involve helicopters from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the armed forces, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), and Pattani Hospital's medical transport helicopter, which can land on the rooftop of Hat Yai Hospital. Emergency medical teams (EMT) and certified aeromedical staff have also been mobilised to assist.

The ministry has additionally coordinated the transport of oxygen cylinders to Hat Yai Hospital to ensure 24 hours of continued supply.