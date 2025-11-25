Hat Yai Property Market Drenched: Floods Force Major Design Overhaul

Southern Thailand’s severe flood crisis derails Hat Yai’s real estate boom, prompting a major reassessment of development risk and infrastructure resilience.

The massive "great flood," the most severe in a quarter-century, has inflicted extensive damage on the Hat Yai real estate market.

Projects located in low-lying areas were particularly affected, triggering a sharp market downturn.

Crucially, a significant cohort of buyers from the three deep Southern border provinces—Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat—have deferred property purchases pending a full re-evaluation of flood risk.

Industry experts believe the crisis will permanently reshape future property development in the regional economic hub.

The new focus must be on flood-resilient design, which is already driving up demand for land in higher-elevation areas.

Market confidence in Hat Yai is projected to take approximately three years to fully recover, especially in locations known for recurrent inundation.

Billion Baht Damage and Strategic Shift

The disaster marks the worst natural calamity since 2000, causing over 1 billion baht in estimated damages to essential infrastructure, including roads, power, and drainage systems.

The residential sector has borne the direct brunt of this disruption.

According to Phattarachai Taweewong, director of Research and Communication at Colliers Thailand, Hat Yai held 128 active projects for sale, valued at over 41.5 billion baht, in the first half of 2025. This included 6,735 units in housing estates and 4,369 condominium units.

However, the recent flooding immediately inverted this positive outlook. Projects in vulnerable areas like Ban Pru, Hat Yai Nai, and parts of the city centre suffered severe losses.