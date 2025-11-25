Hat Yai opens 24-hour emergency hotlines for urgent evacuation and vulnerable residents

Hat Yai Municipality has opened 24-hour emergency hotlines for residents in need of urgent assistance as severe flooding continues to overwhelm the district in Songkhla province. Rapid and continuous flash floods have left many homes inundated, roads impassable and large numbers of people stranded inside their houses.



Emergency command centre activated

To safeguard lives and property, the municipality has coordinated with security and disaster-relief agencies to establish the Disaster Relief Operations Centre of Military Region 42 as the main command unit. The centre will receive emergency calls and deploy rescue teams as quickly as possible.

Residents who are trapped in their homes, require immediate evacuation, or have elderly relatives, bedridden patients or small children—groups considered highly vulnerable—can call the 24-hour emergency numbers below:

098-223-3364

061-586-5574

074-232-145 - 8

074-586-685



Note: Response teams are on standby to provide immediate assistance to ensure the highest level of safety for everyone.