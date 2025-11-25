PWA suspends water supply in Hat Yai, Songkhla and La-ngu amid severe southern flooding

The Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced temporary water-supply shutdowns in Hat Yai, Songkhla and La-ngu, as the severe flooding across southern Thailand reaches critical levels. Residents are urged to store sufficient water and closely follow updates from the PWA.

Jakrapong Kumchan, Governor of the Provincial Waterworks Authority, said the ongoing severe floods have directly affected water production and distribution systems in several southern localities.



To maintain the highest safety and quality standards of tap water supplied to the public, the PWA must temporarily reduce or suspend water production in the most heavily affected areas.

Critical zones: PWA halts service in Hat Yai, Songkhla and La-ngu

The following PWA branches have announced a temporary halt in water supply, as floodwaters remain dangerously high and normal production is not possible:

PWA Hat Yai Branch, Songkhla

PWA Songkhla Branch, Songkhla

PWA La-ngu Branch, Satun

The suspension aims to ensure tap-water quality and protect public safety.

PWA monitors situation round the clock; continuous communication emphasised

Jakrapong stressed that all related agencies have been instructed to monitor the flood situation 24 hours a day, so that water production can resume as soon as conditions allow.

In addition, PWA branches have been ordered to provide continuous updates to ensure affected residents can prepare their water usage adequately.



The PWA is also coordinating closely with local authorities to help minimise disruption and support communities during the crisis.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to follow announcements from their nearest PWA branch closely and store an adequate supply of water during this critical period.