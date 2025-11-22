Thailand’s antibiotic resistance spreads through food, water and the environment

Dr Kitiyot emphasised that public communication must go beyond simply providing information. Effective communication requires an understanding of social structures and human behaviour. While messages must be grounded in scientific evidence, they should be easy to understand, relatable and able to drive real behavioural change. The goal, he said, is to make the avoidance of unnecessary antibiotics a widely recognised sign of being informed, rational and socially responsible.

Public misconceptions driving resistance

Common misunderstandings remain widespread, such as the belief that antibiotics are needed for diarrhoea, or that a sore throat requires pharmacies to dispense “strong drugs”. Many hospitals also continue to prescribe antibiotics unnecessarily, partly due to heavy workloads and partly due to patient expectations for “quick-fix” medicines.

This situation highlights the need to build a genuine Health Literacy Movement and strong Rational Drug Use Literacy. Public knowledge must go beyond memorising terms: people should learn to ask the right questions—whether a medicine is necessary, whether alternatives exist, and how to use it safely.

Equally important is teaching people to assess their own symptoms, recognise which illnesses do not require antibiotics and understand what to expect from the healthcare system. This, Dr Kitiyot said, is the essence of public “empowerment”, enabling individuals not just to receive information passively but to make informed, responsible health decisions.

Experts outline communication strategies to raise public awareness on antibiotic resistance

Asst Prof Dr Teerada Chongkolrattanaporn, Head of the Department of Public Relations at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Communication Arts, said effective communication is essential to helping the public understand that AMR is not a distant threat but an immediate, everyday risk. However, major gaps and challenges remain.

Thai society, she explained, is currently caught between two powerful forces: a heightened awareness of personal health following the COVID-19 pandemic, and a surge of unverified, emotionally driven health content circulating online. As a result, accurate medical information is often overshadowed by misunderstandings, sensational stories and non-scientific advice—making the effort to combat AMR even more difficult.

Communication strategies, she stressed, must therefore address both dimensions simultaneously: enabling the public to understand their risks without creating unnecessary fear. This requires trustworthy messaging that makes AMR visible, relevant and easy for people to grasp.

In today’s environment, effective communication must “create conversations, not lectures”. Providing open spaces for people to ask questions, learn and exchange views on equal footing is key. Using clear, non-judgemental language that does not shame the audience will help ensure that messages on responsible antibiotic use are more widely received and retained.

Agencies urged to manage the health-information ecosystem

Napat Kanchanachai, Managing Director of JC&CO Communications, said that in an age where health information flows uncontrollably online, developing strong Health Media Literacy, the ability to question information before believing it, is a crucial public skill. It enables people to distinguish verified facts from misconceptions or content designed to provoke fear.

He emphasised that the role of PR professionals and communication agencies must evolve. They must go beyond content creation and become “guardians of the information ecosystem”, delivering messages that are scientifically vetted and fostering accurate public understanding. This ensures that people make health decisions based on evidence rather than emotion.

“When the public has strong information immunity, and all sectors, from government and academia to media and content creators, work together to raise the standard of health communication, AMR will no longer feel like a distant issue. It will become a crisis that Thai society can confront and mitigate in the long term,” he said.

The “Drug Resistance Can Be Stopped” campaign is open to the public. Those interested can follow updates and educational materials via the Facebook page กินยาสมเหตุ หายโรคสมผล ทุกคนสมใจ (Pill Properly):

https://www.facebook.com/pillproperly