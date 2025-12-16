Min Aung Hlaing as president? NDSC cites 2008 Constitution

He made the remarks while responding to a question raised by a media outlet at a press conference held in Yangon on December 14 concerning the Union Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar’s national-level operation to eradicate online fraud.

The media asked about the role that Acting President and Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior Ge Min Aung Hlaing would play in the post-election political situation, and whether it would be possible for him to continue serving as president if, after the formation of post-election parliaments, he were invited to assume the presidency based on parliamentary selection and public support.

In response to the question, Maj Gen Zaw Min Tun said, “This is a question related to personal matters. I will only speak based on what I know and the information available to me. As for Acting President Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, he has previously spoken about this as far back as around 2014.

Before the 2015 election, media outlets also asked how he would be involved in politics in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Services.