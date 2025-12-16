Thai troops seize large cache of Cambodian weapons on Hill 500

The Army Military Force Facebook page said on Monday evening (December 15) that Thai troops from the 2nd Battalion of the 17th Infantry Regiment seized a large number of Chinese-made weapons from Cambodian soldiers on Hill 500 after successfully reclaiming the area.

Among the items seized were 82mm projected grenades (82mm Type 65), which are used with China’s Type 65 or Type 65-1 recoilless grenade launchers, along with various types of ammunition, the post said.

It also cited the Norinco PF-89 (Type 89), an unguided, portable anti-tank rocket launcher with an 80mm calibre and a length of 900mm, manufactured by Norinco in China. The system is classified as an anti-tank and anti-bunker weapon, with an effective range of 200 metres and a maximum range of 400 metres.