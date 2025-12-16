Plan B denies fresh claims over BMTA ad concession, says old cases settled with 21 court wins

Plan B Media Public Company Limited on Tuesday issued a clarification after reports and social media posts linked the company to alleged irregularities in its advertising concession contract with the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA).

The company said the commentary could cause misunderstanding and damage its reputation, credibility and corporate image.



Dispute and court rulings

Plan B explained that the complaint recently sent to the prime minister on December 9, 2025 refers to an old dispute dating back almost 20 years, to November 2007.

The complainant had previously filed multiple criminal cases against the company and related individuals, who in turn exercised their legal rights and countersued. In total, 21 criminal cases were brought, and the courts ruled in favour of Plan B in every single case.

In the cases initiated by the complainant, the courts issued final judgements dismissing all charges or struck out the cases as groundless, clearly confirming that the allegations were unfounded.

The company stressed that the complainant cannot refile the same cases and that the alleged offences are now time-barred under the law.

In the countersuits brought by Plan B and related parties, the complainant admitted in court that his actions arose from a misunderstanding, leading the company to withdraw some of the cases. In several defamation cases, the courts convicted the complainant.

BMTA, as the state agency named in the allegations, also exercised its legal rights and filed separate defamation cases against the complainant.

Plan B said the latest claims are therefore a revival of issues that have already been fully adjudicated, and risk misleading shareholders, investors, business partners and the public.