Bangkok launches free train, BMTA bus rides to combat pollution

Government Takes Urgent Action to Combat PM2.5!

In a bid to combat heavy pollution in Bangkok, the government has earmarked more than 100 million baht to fund free public transport for seven days from Saturday.

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, who is also deputy PM, said the action is being taken at the directive of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is deeply concerned about the high levels of PM2.5 in Bangkok.

He added that the operators, BTS and BEM, have agreed to grant free rides to all electric train and BMTA bus passengers from Saturday until next Friday.