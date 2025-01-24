Bangkok launches free train, BMTA bus rides to combat pollution

Government Takes Urgent Action to Combat PM2.5!
In a bid to combat heavy pollution in Bangkok, the government has earmarked more than 100 million baht to fund free public transport for seven days from Saturday.
Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, who is also deputy PM, said the action is being taken at the directive of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is deeply concerned about the high levels of PM2.5 in Bangkok.
He added that the operators, BTS and BEM, have agreed to grant free rides to all electric train and BMTA bus passengers from Saturday until next Friday.
Suriya said the government will give the operators 140 million baht in compensation, based on their average revenue over seven days. The funds will come from the national budget, he said, adding that the PM’s directive will be presented to the Cabinet for acknowledgement.
The minister reckons this measure will encourage a 20-30% increase in the use of public transport, adding that the pollution, especially PM2.5 levels will be evaluated after that to see if the free rides should be extended.
In addition to this measure, the Transport Ministry has also set up checkpoints in the following eight locations to check vehicles for emissions:
Future Park Rangsit
Khlong Toei Port
Chatuchak Park, Phahonyothin Road
Bang Na-Trad Road, KM 1
Suwinthawong Road, in front of Minburi Waterworks Office
Rama II Road (outbound), in front of Bang Khun Thian Highway Office
Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road, KM 4, in front of Lotus Shopping Centre
Borommaratchachonnani Road (inbound and outbound)
Suriya is scheduled to personally check the Khlong Toei Port checkpoint later today.