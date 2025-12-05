Southern floods drive 1,000 Influenza cases, vaccination efforts expanded

Dr Niti Haetanurak, Deputy Director-General of the DDC, revealed on Friday (December 5) that flood-affected areas often pose a high risk for the spread of infectious diseases, particularly respiratory illnesses.
Therefore, it is imperative to accelerate measures to vaccinate vulnerable populations, including the elderly, patients with chronic diseases, young children, and pregnant women, against Influenza to help reduce illness, transmission, and prevent potential complications.
The situation of Influenza in the flood-affected areas of Songkhla Province (Southern Thailand floods) between November 20 and December 3 shows more than 1,000 cumulative cases.
The highest incidence is observed in the adolescent and young adult group aged 20–29 years, especially in the Hat Yai district, which remains under close surveillance.
The DDC has continuously deployed operational teams and coordinated with relevant central and regional agencies to ensure the widest possible vaccination coverage for the local population.
Currently, two Flu vaccination service points have been opened: at Hat Yai International Airport and Central Festival Hat Yai shopping mall.
In addition to providing vaccinations, DDC staff have been dispatched to survey the health of residents and provide advice on disease prevention in flood situations, such as caring for athlete's Foot, preventing respiratory diseases, and managing safe drinking and utility water to prevent subsequent outbreaks of communicable diseases.
“Although the flood situation creates many limitations, the public can still reduce their risk of illness through simple practices, including wearing a face mask, avoiding close contact with people who are coughing or sneezing, frequently washing hands, and if experiencing symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, or any other abnormality, they should immediately see a local public health official,” said Dr Niti.
The DDC continues to closely monitor and survey other important diseases commonly found after floodwaters recede, such as Acute Diarrhoea, Leptospirosis, Dengue Fever, and respiratory illnesses.
Operational teams and necessary resources are being prepared to support the public's health promptly.
The DDC will continuously implement disease prevention and control measures to ensure comprehensive and appropriate healthcare for all citizens.
For more information, please contact the DDC Hotline at 1422.