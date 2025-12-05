Southern floods drive 1,000 Influenza cases, vaccination efforts expanded

Dr Niti Haetanurak, Deputy Director-General of the DDC, revealed on Friday (December 5) that flood-affected areas often pose a high risk for the spread of infectious diseases, particularly respiratory illnesses.

Therefore, it is imperative to accelerate measures to vaccinate vulnerable populations, including the elderly, patients with chronic diseases, young children, and pregnant women, against Influenza to help reduce illness, transmission, and prevent potential complications.

Flu Situation in Flood-Affected Songkhla Province

The situation of Influenza in the flood-affected areas of Songkhla Province (Southern Thailand floods) between November 20 and December 3 shows more than 1,000 cumulative cases.

The highest incidence is observed in the adolescent and young adult group aged 20–29 years, especially in the Hat Yai district, which remains under close surveillance.