Anutin sets up panel to study and learn lessons from massive floods this year and in 2011

Director of the Space Technology and Geoinformatics Development Agency (Public Organization) Governor of Songkhla Province Rector of Prince of Songkla University President of Songkhla Provincial Administrative Organization Mayor of Hat Yai Municipality Secretary-General of the Uthokapat Foundation under the Royal Patronage Chairman of the Songkhla Chamber of Commerce Mr. Seri Supharathit Mr. Anon Snitwong Na Ayutthaya Mr. Kaewsan Atibodhi Mr. Dusit Kreungam Mr. Anuchit Anuchitanukool Mr. Phonchit Kittipanyakam Deputy Secretary-General of the Prime Minister's Office (as assigned by the Secretary-General of the Prime Minister's Office) and Joint Secretary Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (as assigned by the Director-General) and Joint Secretary Staff from the Office of the Secretary-General of the Prime Minister's Office, Assistant Secretaries (up to 2 persons, as assigned by the Secretary-General of the Prime Minister's Office)

The Committee’s Duties and Powers

1) To study and learn from the great flood in Songkhla, particularly in Hat Yai District, as well as the 2011 flood, and propose ways to prevent major damages from future floods. This includes developing strategies for:

(1.1) A warning system, disaster prevention, evacuation centers, vehicles, disaster relief equipment, food storage, reserve medical supplies, and other essential items.

(1.2) Public utilities that are capable of handling floods, including electricity, water, and telecommunications.

(1.3) Public health systems and hospitals that are prepared to respond to flooding.

(1.4) A public manual for flood preparedness, and conducting real drills at least once a year.

(1.5) A manual for officials involved in flood relief, and establishing a unified command center for flood prevention and relief operations.

2) To study the practices of countries that are well-prepared for flood prevention and disaster mitigation, or other natural disasters, and assign relevant agencies to cooperate in building an effective disaster prevention and relief system.

3) To take the study results and recommendations to consult with relevant stakeholders for feedback.

4) To appoint subcommittees or individuals to carry out tasks as assigned by the committee and report back to the committee.

5) To perform any other duties assigned by the Prime Minister or the Cabinet. In the event that a committee member is removed from office due to death or resignation, the remaining members shall continue their duties.

Completion Deadline and Further Steps

The committee is to complete the tasks within three months from the date this order takes effect and submit a report for Cabinet approval to implement the recommendations.

Once the Cabinet approves the committee's report, the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Committee shall incorporate the study results and recommendations into the national disaster prevention and mitigation plan. The committee's secretariat shall promptly disseminate the study and lessons learned from the great flood to the public.