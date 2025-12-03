Anutin sets up panel to study and learn lessons from massive floods this year and in 2011

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has established a special committee with over 30 members to study and learn lessons from the massive floods in 2011 and this year, in order to prevent or minimize such disasters in the future.
Anutin signed a Prime Minister’s order dated December 1 to set up the committee, which will be chaired by himself.
The order stated that central Thailand was severely damaged by flooding in both 2011 and this year, with massive flooding affecting Songkhla and floods in the South, North, Northeast, and Central regions due to climate change.
It further noted that such flooding could occur again in the future, and that the government should learn from the past to prevent severe damage and to plan measures for aiding, remedying, and recovering affected people and areas quickly with cooperation from all sides.
The order established the following committee structure:
The committee members include:
1) To study and learn from the great flood in Songkhla, particularly in Hat Yai District, as well as the 2011 flood, and propose ways to prevent major damages from future floods. This includes developing strategies for:
(1.1) A warning system, disaster prevention, evacuation centers, vehicles, disaster relief equipment, food storage, reserve medical supplies, and other essential items.
(1.2) Public utilities that are capable of handling floods, including electricity, water, and telecommunications.
(1.3) Public health systems and hospitals that are prepared to respond to flooding.
(1.4) A public manual for flood preparedness, and conducting real drills at least once a year.
(1.5) A manual for officials involved in flood relief, and establishing a unified command center for flood prevention and relief operations.
2) To study the practices of countries that are well-prepared for flood prevention and disaster mitigation, or other natural disasters, and assign relevant agencies to cooperate in building an effective disaster prevention and relief system.
3) To take the study results and recommendations to consult with relevant stakeholders for feedback.
4) To appoint subcommittees or individuals to carry out tasks as assigned by the committee and report back to the committee.
5) To perform any other duties assigned by the Prime Minister or the Cabinet. In the event that a committee member is removed from office due to death or resignation, the remaining members shall continue their duties.
The committee is to complete the tasks within three months from the date this order takes effect and submit a report for Cabinet approval to implement the recommendations.
Once the Cabinet approves the committee's report, the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Committee shall incorporate the study results and recommendations into the national disaster prevention and mitigation plan. The committee's secretariat shall promptly disseminate the study and lessons learned from the great flood to the public.