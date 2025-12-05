JGS, Korean Junior Tour to launch ‘Junior Golf Series Korea’ next year

The JGS expands internationally, unveils 'The Junior Golf Series Korea' to boost regional junior golf development
The Junior Golf Series (The JGS), led by CEO 'Pro Boom' Prat Ratanakul, has taken a significant step in its international expansion by signing an agreement with Kim Jun Gil, Director of Bjorn Momentum Global Golf from South Korea.
This agreement aims to forge closer ties and officially launch "The Junior Golf Series Korea" next year. It marks The JGS’s first official foray into the international market, reflecting its long-held vision and commitment to developing junior golf and advancing the sport across the Asian region.
Raising standards for global competition
"The Junior Golf Series Korea" is designed to elevate the competitive experience for young golfers. The tournament will focus on accumulating points for both:
By hosting competitions under global rules and standards, The JGS aims to thoroughly prepare its players. Furthermore, the champion of "The Junior Golf Series Korea Championship" will automatically earn the right to compete in the Asian Junior Masters, which is recognised as one of the largest and most prestigious international junior tournaments in Asia.
A powerful opportunity for Korean junior golfers
The upcoming tournament, set to be held in 2026, presents a clear and powerful opportunity for South Korean junior golfers to step onto the international stage. This partnership signing marks another crucial step for The JGS in expanding its network and strengthening the development of junior golfers in Thailand, South Korea, and throughout the region.