JGS, Korean Junior Tour to launch ‘Junior Golf Series Korea’ next year

The JGS expands internationally, unveils 'The Junior Golf Series Korea' to boost regional junior golf development

The Junior Golf Series (The JGS), led by CEO 'Pro Boom' Prat Ratanakul, has taken a significant step in its international expansion by signing an agreement with Kim Jun Gil, Director of Bjorn Momentum Global Golf from South Korea.

This agreement aims to forge closer ties and officially launch "The Junior Golf Series Korea" next year. It marks The JGS’s first official foray into the international market, reflecting its long-held vision and commitment to developing junior golf and advancing the sport across the Asian region.