Thai Seniors partner with Malaysia to vie for 2 million baht in Phuket, concluding 2025

The Thai Senior Professional Golf Association announced the organisation of the "Sogo Giant (Malaysia) Senior Golf Championship 2025", supported by Sogo Giant (Malaysia). This event serves as the final tournament of the Thai Senior Tour for the year, offering a total prize money of 2 million baht.
The competition is scheduled to take place from November 28-30, 2025, at Phuket Country Club. It will be a 3-day, 54-hole stroke play event, Par 72, featuring a total of 155 golfers from Thailand and abroad.
Sutin Darunyothin, President of the Association, revealed that this event is a great opportunity for Thailand to host an international competition and help promote the country as a sports tourism hub for golf.
80,000 baht Donated to Aid Students in Phuket
On the same day, the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association held a social outreach activity, donating 80,000 baht in scholarships to three schools in Phuket province to support education following the severe flood crisis in the Southern region.
Due to the flood situation in the South, the Pro-Am round, originally scheduled for November 26, 2025, has been cancelled. It will be replaced by the season-opening match, the Sunward Senior Championship 2026, scheduled for February 17-19 at Legacy Golf Club.