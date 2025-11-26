Malaysia activates operations room as Hat Yai flood crisis deepens

The ministry said the activation of the operations room follows ongoing efforts by the Consulate General of Malaysia in Songkhla and the Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok, both of which remain on full alert and continue to support Malaysians on the ground.

"To date, more than 6,300 Malaysians have safely crossed back into Malaysia, and most of those still in Hat Yai have been accounted for and are staying in multi-storey hotels,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.