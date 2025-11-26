Malaysia activates operations room as Hat Yai flood crisis deepens

The ministry said the activation of the operations room follows ongoing efforts by the Consulate General of Malaysia in Songkhla and the Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok, both of which remain on full alert and continue to support Malaysians on the ground.
"To date, more than 6,300 Malaysians have safely crossed back into Malaysia, and most of those still in Hat Yai have been accounted for and are staying in multi-storey hotels,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Malaysians who have not registered or received assistance are advised to contact either the consulate general in Songkhla or the embassy in Bangkok without delay, the ministry said.
Those unable to reach the Malaysian missions in Thailand are urged to contact the operations room in Putrajaya immediately at +603-8887 4570 or e-mail [email protected].
Meanwhile, the Thai Cabinet on Tuesday declared the severe flooding in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, an "emergency” following the worsening conditions. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul affirmed that substantial assistance has already been deployed across the affected areas.
"For any locations requiring urgent help that rescue teams have not yet reached, additional machinery and equipment will be mobilised, along with reinforced manpower and personnel as ordered,” he told reporters after chairing the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (Nov 25).
Earlier, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported that 1,228 households in 16 subdistricts had already been evacuated, and 697,231 people were impacted in Songkhla province.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network