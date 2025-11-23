Malaysians advised to postpone trips to southern Thailand amid severe flooding

The Malaysian Consulate General in Songkhla issued an advisory on Saturday (Nov 22), warning that severe weather had caused flooding in many areas of southern Thailand.
"All Malaysians intending to travel or visit southern Thailand are advised to defer their plans due to the current bad weather, which includes continuous heavy rain and flooding affecting several areas," the statement said.
Malaysians already in southern Thailand are urged to stay alert to weather updates, follow local announcements, and heed advice from authorities.
Travellers should also take necessary precautions to ensure their safety at all times.
Meanwhile, amid severe flooding in Hat Yai, a Malaysian family stranded at the Siam Oriental Hotel pleaded for urgent assistance on social media.
Lily Suraini posted that she and her family were running low on essentials, including milk for their two- and four-year-old children, as well as diapers, food, and water.
She explained that electricity had been cut off, the lifts were out of service, and they had to use the stairs from the 15th floor. She warned that if the family went silent online, it would be due to a dead phone battery.
For Malaysians requiring consular assistance, the duty officer can be contacted at +66 81-990 1930 or by email at [email protected].
The Star
Asia News Network