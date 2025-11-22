Inside Thailand’s digital life in 2025: TikTok dominance and AI companionship

A new report reveals how Thailand has become a fully digital society in 2025 — with TikTok ruling user preference, YouTube leading screen time, women dominating social media, and AI becoming a trusted daily companion.

Thailand has officially entered the era of a fully digital society, according to the latest joint report by DataReportal, Meltwater and We Are Social. With 67.8 million internet users — a staggering 94.7% of the population — the country is witnessing profound shifts in media consumption, shopping behaviour and the adoption of AI.

Women dominate Thailand’s social media space

In 2025, Thais hold 56.6 million social media accounts, a jump of 15% from the previous year, representing 79.1% of the population. The typical Thai uses 7.3 platforms per month and spends 20 hours 45 minutes weekly online.

A key finding:

  • Women account for 55.2% of social media users
  • Men account for 44.8%


Platform battleground: TikTok wins hearts, YouTube wins time

Thais ranked TikTok their most loved platform, with 30.3% saying it is their favourite, ahead of:

  • Facebook – 29.2%
  • Instagram – 13.3%
  • LINE – 10.4%
  • Messenger – 4.8%
  • X (Twitter) – 3.3%

TikTok also boasts the highest number of ad-reachable users at 56.6 million accounts.

When measuring actual time spent on Android devices, Thais spend most of their day on YouTube:

  1. YouTube – 58 minutes/day
  2. Facebook – 57 minutes/day
  3. Instagram – 48 minutes/day
  4. TikTok – 47 minutes/day
  5. WhatsApp – 35 minutes/day
  6. LINE – 27 minutes/day


Thai shoppers: “Reviews first, shopping later”

Online marketing is no longer optional — it is survival. 35.6% of Thais say they always read reviews before buying anything.

Top channels for product research:

  • Search engines – 54%
  • Social media – 46.4%
  • Consumer reviews – 35.6%

The takeaway? Advertising alone is not enough. Brands must leverage user-generated content to build trust.

Thais embrace AI: excitement outweighs fear

A standout trend for 2025 is Thailand’s enthusiastic adoption of AI:

  • 48.3% of Thais feel excited about using AI (almost equal to the global average of 48.7%).
  • Anxiety about job displacement is notably lower than expected.

AI behaviour breakdown

  • ChatGPT leads overwhelmingly with 84.3% of Thai AI users choosing it.
    • Google Gemini lags far behind at 6.32%.
  • Gen Z, particularly young men aged 16–24, are the heaviest users (43.4%).
  • Top AI use-case?
    • “To cure loneliness.”
    • Followed by productivity and information searching.

What this means for brands in the AI era

Thais now expect brands to:

  • understand their needs through data-driven insights,
  • offer chatbots and AI systems that sound human,
  • provide solutions quickly, naturally and accurately.

The challenge is no longer being “present” online, but using AI to create authentic, entertaining and highly relevant content that actually engages consumers.

Thailand’s digital habits of 2025 reveal a nation fully immersed in social platforms, AI companionship and review-led shopping — a landscape where brands must adapt faster than ever to stay relevant.

 

 

