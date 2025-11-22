Inside Thailand’s digital life in 2025: TikTok dominance and AI companionship

Thailand has officially entered the era of a fully digital society, according to the latest joint report by DataReportal, Meltwater and We Are Social. With 67.8 million internet users — a staggering 94.7% of the population — the country is witnessing profound shifts in media consumption, shopping behaviour and the adoption of AI.
In 2025, Thais hold 56.6 million social media accounts, a jump of 15% from the previous year, representing 79.1% of the population. The typical Thai uses 7.3 platforms per month and spends 20 hours 45 minutes weekly online.
A key finding:
Thais ranked TikTok their most loved platform, with 30.3% saying it is their favourite, ahead of:
TikTok also boasts the highest number of ad-reachable users at 56.6 million accounts.
When measuring actual time spent on Android devices, Thais spend most of their day on YouTube:
Online marketing is no longer optional — it is survival. 35.6% of Thais say they always read reviews before buying anything.
Top channels for product research:
The takeaway? Advertising alone is not enough. Brands must leverage user-generated content to build trust.
A standout trend for 2025 is Thailand’s enthusiastic adoption of AI:
AI behaviour breakdown
Thais now expect brands to:
The challenge is no longer being “present” online, but using AI to create authentic, entertaining and highly relevant content that actually engages consumers.
Thailand’s digital habits of 2025 reveal a nation fully immersed in social platforms, AI companionship and review-led shopping — a landscape where brands must adapt faster than ever to stay relevant.