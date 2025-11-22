Inside Thailand’s digital life in 2025: TikTok dominance and AI companionship

Thailand has officially entered the era of a fully digital society, according to the latest joint report by DataReportal, Meltwater and We Are Social. With 67.8 million internet users — a staggering 94.7% of the population — the country is witnessing profound shifts in media consumption, shopping behaviour and the adoption of AI.



Women dominate Thailand’s social media space

In 2025, Thais hold 56.6 million social media accounts, a jump of 15% from the previous year, representing 79.1% of the population. The typical Thai uses 7.3 platforms per month and spends 20 hours 45 minutes weekly online.

A key finding:

Women account for 55.2% of social media users

Men account for 44.8%



Platform battleground: TikTok wins hearts, YouTube wins time

Thais ranked TikTok their most loved platform, with 30.3% saying it is their favourite, ahead of:

Facebook – 29.2%

Instagram – 13.3%

LINE – 10.4%

Messenger – 4.8%

X (Twitter) – 3.3%

TikTok also boasts the highest number of ad-reachable users at 56.6 million accounts.

When measuring actual time spent on Android devices, Thais spend most of their day on YouTube: