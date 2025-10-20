Thai shoppers flock online amid economic slowdown as Shopee, Lazada and TikTok rake in billions

Despite signs of weakening purchasing power, Thailand’s e-commerce market continues to surge, reflecting how consumers are rapidly adapting to online shopping. Essential goods, household appliances, fashion and cosmetics are among the top-selling categories, driven by e-commerce giants Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok, which continue to fuel strong spending momentum in the digital marketplace.
According to the latest digital economy report, Southeast Asia’s e-commerce sector is growing at an average annual rate of 12–15%, with Thailand ranking among the region’s largest and most active markets. In 2024–2025, both order volumes and total gross merchandise value (GMV) have risen sharply — in stark contrast to the slowdown in traditional retail sales.
Industry insiders note that price comparison and promotional deals are key drivers of consumer decisions. Meanwhile, platforms are enhancing the online shopping experience through advanced recommendation systems, e-wallet payments, next-day delivery, and flexible payment options such as buy now, pay later or 0% instalment plans — making “buying online before seeing in person” a common habit among modern consumers.
Shopee and Lazada remain the two dominant players, commanding over 80% of Thailand’s e-commerce market. Both have been investing heavily in logistics technology, live-stream marketing, and integrated payment systems to retain customers and boost time spent on their platforms.
Parent company Sea Group reported continued revenue growth in Shopee’s e-commerce business in 2024, while net losses narrowed thanks to better cost management and logistics efficiency.
Data from Creden Data show that Shopee Thailand’s 2024 revenue surged to 49.96 billion baht, with profits exceeding 4.63 billion baht.
Meanwhile, Lazada, under Alibaba Group, has expanded its warehouse network and launched Lazada One Logistics to enhance delivery speed and reduce costs. The company recorded 30.16 billion baht in revenue and 1.46 billion baht in profit in 2025.
Emerging powerhouse TikTok Shop is reshaping Thailand’s online retail landscape by blending engaging content with real-time sales. The platform has attracted a new generation of digital shoppers — particularly Gen Z and young professionals — who increasingly buy via live-stream shopping.
A record-breaking moment came when singer and influencer Janey Ratchanok Suwannaket’s live-stream drew 1.2 million concurrent viewers, setting a new Thai benchmark for live commerce engagement.
Creden Data reports that TikTok Shop (Thailand) Co., Ltd. generated 12.07 billion baht in revenue in its first year of operation after being established on 8 November 2023, with 200 million baht in registered capital.
Kornnikar Niwatsaiwong, Head of FMCG & E-commerce at TikTok Shop Thailand, said Thai sellers have achieved remarkable growth on the platform through initiatives like #ThaiRisers, which promote local brands.
“During mega sales campaigns, many Thai brands saw their GMV rise significantly — nearly half doubled sales, while around 20% recorded a 5–10x increase within days,” she said.
Live commerce has now become a key engine of Thailand’s digital economy, turning viewer engagement into measurable sales. This trend aligns with the rise of ‘shoppertainment’ — the fusion of entertainment and shopping — which has proven effective in driving both engagement and revenue.
Data from Priceza.com show that Thailand’s e-commerce market expanded 14% in 2024, reaching 1.1 trillion baht, up from 980 billion baht in 2023. The figure is projected to hit 1.6 trillion baht by 2027.
Thailand now ranks as the second-largest e-commerce market in ASEAN, behind Indonesia, despite having only the fourth-largest population in the region.
Experts also point to affiliate marketing as a rising force in 2025 — where independent promoters earn commissions by sharing product links across social media, websites, or blogs. The model benefits sellers, promoters, and buyers alike, helping drive overall e-commerce growth.
Varitha Kiatpinyochai, CEO of Lazada Thailand, said e-commerce continues to expand despite economic headwinds.
“Consumers are more cautious and expect greater value for every purchase. Over half of platform sales now come from mega-sale campaigns,” she said.
She added that many sellers are shifting from offline to online channels, while consumers are spending more frequently and across a wider product range.
“We estimate that e-commerce now accounts for roughly one-quarter of Thailand’s total retail market,” she added.
Top-selling categories during double-digit sales campaigns include beauty items, travel accessories such as luggage, fandom-related goods, and collectibles tied to popular idols and games.
Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, Managing Director of Grab Thailand, said that despite the economic uncertainty dampening purchasing power, the food delivery sector continues to post double-digit growth.
“Consumers are trying to control spending and avoid unnecessary outings. To stimulate orders, Grab has focused on campaigns that emphasise value and offer flexible deals — both for home delivery and dine-in redemptions,” she explained.