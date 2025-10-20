Thai shoppers flock online amid economic slowdown as Shopee, Lazada and TikTok rake in billions

Kornnikar Niwatsaiwong, Head of FMCG & E-commerce at TikTok Shop Thailand, said Thai sellers have achieved remarkable growth on the platform through initiatives like #ThaiRisers, which promote local brands.

“During mega sales campaigns, many Thai brands saw their GMV rise significantly — nearly half doubled sales, while around 20% recorded a 5–10x increase within days,” she said.

Live commerce has now become a key engine of Thailand’s digital economy, turning viewer engagement into measurable sales. This trend aligns with the rise of ‘shoppertainment’ — the fusion of entertainment and shopping — which has proven effective in driving both engagement and revenue.

E-Commerce Spending Keeps Soaring

Data from Priceza.com show that Thailand’s e-commerce market expanded 14% in 2024, reaching 1.1 trillion baht, up from 980 billion baht in 2023. The figure is projected to hit 1.6 trillion baht by 2027.

Thailand now ranks as the second-largest e-commerce market in ASEAN, behind Indonesia, despite having only the fourth-largest population in the region.

Experts also point to affiliate marketing as a rising force in 2025 — where independent promoters earn commissions by sharing product links across social media, websites, or blogs. The model benefits sellers, promoters, and buyers alike, helping drive overall e-commerce growth.

Lazada: E-Commerce Now One-Quarter of Thai Retail

Varitha Kiatpinyochai, CEO of Lazada Thailand, said e-commerce continues to expand despite economic headwinds.

“Consumers are more cautious and expect greater value for every purchase. Over half of platform sales now come from mega-sale campaigns,” she said.

She added that many sellers are shifting from offline to online channels, while consumers are spending more frequently and across a wider product range.

“We estimate that e-commerce now accounts for roughly one-quarter of Thailand’s total retail market,” she added.

Top-selling categories during double-digit sales campaigns include beauty items, travel accessories such as luggage, fandom-related goods, and collectibles tied to popular idols and games.

Grab: Food Delivery Demand Defies Slowdown

Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, Managing Director of Grab Thailand, said that despite the economic uncertainty dampening purchasing power, the food delivery sector continues to post double-digit growth.

“Consumers are trying to control spending and avoid unnecessary outings. To stimulate orders, Grab has focused on campaigns that emphasise value and offer flexible deals — both for home delivery and dine-in redemptions,” she explained.