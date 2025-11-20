Depa Launches AI Drive to Transform Phuket Businesses and Farmers into Digital Leaders

Government agency targets 15,600 businesses nationwide, offering grants and vouchers to SMEs in the South to boost competitiveness and cut costs using AI and digital tools.
The Thai Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) has selected Phuket to host a major initiative aimed at accelerating the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technology among local entrepreneurs, small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), and farmers.
The agency’s AI Transformation Roadshow, held recently in the tourist hub, is part of a national strategy designed to drive economic resilience by helping businesses reduce operating costs, enhance the quality of products and services, and strengthen competitiveness.
Julanop Santipong, director of depa's Industry and Business Development Promotion and Support Department, stated that the initiative is key to the national "AI Transformation Policy: Adapt to Survive, Change for the Thai Economy."
“Digital technology is highly relevant and essential for developing the province to keep pace with the changing times,” said Pairoj Srilamul, chief district officer of Phuket, who presided over the event.
Two-Tiered Support for Digital Adoption
Depa is providing support through two primary financial measures:
d-transform: Targeted at 600 SMEs in sectors including manufacturing, trade, services, and processed agriculture, to fund major digital upgrades.
d-voucher: A financial incentive to assist 15,000 SMEs, small shops, and farmers in making their initial shift to digital operations.
The agency anticipates that over 15,600 entrepreneurs across Thailand will benefit from the scheme, leveraging digital tools to upgrade their capabilities.
Demand for Farming and Management Tech
Data collected from applicants in the Upper Southern Region—including Phuket, Krabi, Surat Thani, and surrounding provinces—revealed strong demand for practical, cost-saving technologies.
The top three sought-after solutions were:
Agriculture: Systems for water, farm management, and data recording.
Sales Promotion: Restaurant technologies and online sales channels.
Business Management: Logistics (delivery), stock control, and general data systems.
This pattern demonstrates a clear need for digital solutions that can systematically improve production, reduce operational burdens, and increase income for the region’s key sectors.
The roadshow, which also included digital skills workshops, funding consultations, and business matching sessions, is scheduled to visit eight provinces nationwide, with applications for the support measures open until 16th January 2026.