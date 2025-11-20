Depa Launches AI Drive to Transform Phuket Businesses and Farmers into Digital Leaders

Government agency targets 15,600 businesses nationwide, offering grants and vouchers to SMEs in the South to boost competitiveness and cut costs using AI and digital tools.

The Thai Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) has selected Phuket to host a major initiative aimed at accelerating the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technology among local entrepreneurs, small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), and farmers.

The agency’s AI Transformation Roadshow, held recently in the tourist hub, is part of a national strategy designed to drive economic resilience by helping businesses reduce operating costs, enhance the quality of products and services, and strengthen competitiveness.

Julanop Santipong, director of depa's Industry and Business Development Promotion and Support Department, stated that the initiative is key to the national "AI Transformation Policy: Adapt to Survive, Change for the Thai Economy."