Malaysia floods push evacuations past 13,000 across seven states

Citing the latest report from the Social Welfare Department’s Disaster Info site, Bernama said Kelantan remains the hardest hit with 9,634 people housed in 38 temporary relief centres (PPS).

The affected districts include Tumpat, Bachok, Kota Bharu and Pasir Puteh.

The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department reported that the situation is under control, but close monitoring continues due to forecasts of persistent rain.

Perak is the second-most-hit state, with 1,415 people sheltered in 20 PPS across Perak Tengah, Manjung, Larut, Matang, Selama and Hilir Perak.