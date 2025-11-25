Pinehurst Golf Club – Where Every Heart in the Family Swings Toward Happiness

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2025

From “You’re playing golf again?” to “When are we going?” Pinehurst transforms into a Family Destination filled with simple happiness and togetherness.

Located just one hour from Bangkok, Pinehurst Golf Club & Hotel has evolved from being known as “a golf course for golfers” into a true family-friendly destination—a peaceful retreat where nature surrounds you, time slows down, and every generation discovers their own moments of happiness.

Pinehurst was recently ranked among Thailand’s Top 10 Family-Friendly Golf Destinations by international travelers. This recognition reflects our belief that golf is not just a sport—but an experience that connects families, friends, and generations.

According to guest data, golfers and their families spend 4–6 hours per visit—nearly double the time of most courses—because everyone has their own enjoyable activities without needing to wait for one another.

Insights from Golf Tourism Insight 2024 show that Pinehurst is a favorite among international golfers from Korea, Japan, and China:

  • Korean golfers enjoy long rounds of 18–27 holes
  • Japanese visitors admire the precision and consistency of the greens
  • Chinese families appreciate the full range of amenities

With an outstanding average satisfaction score of 9.2/10, Pinehurst continues to be recognized as one of the most family-friendly and well-loved golf destinations in Thailand.


A Vision to Become One of Thailand’s Leading Championship Golf Courses

Ms. Kornpassorn Juangroongruangkit, Vice Chairman Advisor of Pinehurst Group, shared:

“Under the leadership of Mr. Komol Juangroongruangkit, Chairman of Summit Pinehurst Golf Club Co., Ltd., we are committed to elevating Pinehurst into one of the country’s leading golf courses—renowned for its quality, beauty, and welcoming atmosphere for every generation.”

She continued:

“We continuously redesign and enhance our course layout so that each round feels fresh, exciting, and never the same. Whether they are returning players eager for new challenges or first-time golfers seeking a fun and memorable experience—every visit brings something special.”

Pinehurst offers 27 championship-level holes, maintained using advanced Japanese turf management technology. This ensures consistent green speeds and exceptional playing conditions year-round.

Golfers who love evening rounds can also enjoy Night Golf, a unique experience under the stars that highlights the charm of the Pinehurst landscape.

A 4-Star Hotel Within the Course – An All-in-One Destination

A defining advantage of Pinehurst is its 4-star hotel located directly within the golf course, combining nature, tranquility, and heartfelt hospitality in one place.

Guests wake up to panoramic green landscapes stretching to the horizon—without the inconvenience of traveling between venues.

Imagine a perfect day at Pinehurst:

  • Wake up to fresh air and soft morning sunlight
  • Practice your swing and enjoy an 18-hole round
  • Meanwhile, your family relaxes at the spa, works out at the fitness center, or gets productive at the peaceful café and co-working space overlooking the greens
  • Enjoy lunch together before heading out for another 9 holes
  • End the evening with a warm dinner and meaningful family time

All of this—seamless and effortless—within a single destination.

For corporate groups, Pinehurst also offers meeting rooms and team-building packages that blend golf with engaging group activities—perfect for company outings, seminars, and business retreats.

The hotel is ideal for welcoming VIP guests, international partners, business clients, and special family visitors, thanks to its elegant atmosphere and fully equipped facilities that reflect the host’s refinement and hospitality.

Premium Experiences at Accessible Prices

“Despite investing heavily in world-class technology and services, we remain committed to offering premium experiences at friendly and accessible prices,” said Ms. Kornpassorn Juangroongruangkit.

Whether you are:

  • a professional golfer,
  • a beginner discovering the sport,
  • a group of friends seeking a relaxing day out,
  • a family looking for a peaceful getaway, or
  • an organization planning a meaningful team-building event—

Pinehurst offers a memorable experience for every age and every lifestyle.

Our goal is to be the family destination that brings loved ones closer together, where time slows down and simple joys become cherished memories—amid natural beauty, calmness, and true connection.

Located in Rangsit, Pathum Thani, less than one hour from Bangkok, Pinehurst Golf Club & Hotel invites every family to come and “swing happiness together.”

For More Information
Website: www.pinehurst.co.th
Telephone: 02-516-8679 to 84
Facebook: Pinehurst Golf Thailand
Instagram: @pinehurstgolf.hotel
Line: @pinehurstline

