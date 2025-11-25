Pinehurst Golf Club – Where Every Heart in the Family Swings Toward Happiness

Located just one hour from Bangkok, Pinehurst Golf Club & Hotel has evolved from being known as “a golf course for golfers” into a true family-friendly destination—a peaceful retreat where nature surrounds you, time slows down, and every generation discovers their own moments of happiness.

Pinehurst was recently ranked among Thailand’s Top 10 Family-Friendly Golf Destinations by international travelers. This recognition reflects our belief that golf is not just a sport—but an experience that connects families, friends, and generations.

According to guest data, golfers and their families spend 4–6 hours per visit—nearly double the time of most courses—because everyone has their own enjoyable activities without needing to wait for one another.

Insights from Golf Tourism Insight 2024 show that Pinehurst is a favorite among international golfers from Korea, Japan, and China:

Korean golfers enjoy long rounds of 18–27 holes

Japanese visitors admire the precision and consistency of the greens

Chinese families appreciate the full range of amenities

With an outstanding average satisfaction score of 9.2/10, Pinehurst continues to be recognized as one of the most family-friendly and well-loved golf destinations in Thailand.