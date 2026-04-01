Makro-Lotus’s under CP AXTRA strengthens its position as Thailand’s No.1 GI product hub, partnering with the Department of Intellectual Property to drive grassroots economy toward sustainability

Mr. Somnuk Yoddumnern, Director Fresh Food at CP AXTRA, added: “Makro–Lotus’s has curated high-quality GI products from across the country, rotating them seasonally across categories such as fruits, vegetables, fresh food, and seafood. Examples include Ban Phaeo aromatic coconuts, Songkhla ‘Mamuang Bao’ mangoes, Mae Jai lychees from Phayao, jicama, Koh Sukorn watermelon, Nasan rambutan, Suphan chestnuts, giant freshwater prawns, and brackish seabass. Dedicated GI zones have been set up in participating branches across Bangkok, metropolitan areas, and key regional locations to enhance accessibility and customer convenience. In addition, the i-Trace system (Traceability System) has been implemented to ensure full supply chain transparency—from origin to consumer—strengthening confidence in product quality and safety.”

Mrs. Oramon Sapthaweetham, Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property, Ministry of Commerce commented: “GI products are more than just goods—they represent identity, local wisdom, and community pride. This collaboration with the private sector, such as CP AXTRA, will help expand market opportunities for Thai GI products both domestically and internationally, while enhancing product standards and strengthening local economies in a sustainable way.”

CP AXTRA, through Makro–Lotus’s, remains committed to providing comprehensive support for Thai farmers and entrepreneurs—from knowledge transfer and training to capability development across product quality, production standards, and distribution channels. This includes both in-store and online platforms, such as https://cpseeding.com/cpaxtra to efficiently connect products from farm to consumer.



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