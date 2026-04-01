Makro-Lotus’s under CP AXTRA strengthens its position as Thailand’s No.1 GI product hub, partnering with the Department of Intellectual Property to drive grassroots economy toward sustainability

The collaboration will support high-potential GI products by expanding distribution through Makro–Lotus’s nationwide network, while also enabling direct procurement from farmers via an online “Platform of Opportunities,” allowing small-scale farmers to present and sell their products directly. This initiative is designed to create market access for local entrepreneurs and drive sustainable growth of the grassroots economy.
Thailand is recognized for its strong agricultural potential, with the sector playing a vital role in both the economy and food security. As consumers increasingly prioritize quality, standards, and product traceability, the development of Thai agricultural products—particularly GI products that reflect local identity and wisdom—has become a key mechanism to enhance differentiation and competitiveness.
Mrs. Siriporn Dechsingha, Chief Corporate Sustainability and Communication Officer of CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, stated: “CP AXTRA, through Makro–Lotus’s, remains committed to supporting Thai farmers and entrepreneurs across the entire value chain—from production to distribution. This collaboration with the Department of Intellectual Property will help expand access to Thai GI products through our nationwide network, enhance product value, and strengthen income security for communities. Ultimately, this will contribute to the sustainable growth of Thailand’s economy and reinforce Makro–Lotus’s ambition to become Thailand’s No.1 GI product hub, with a target of generating over THB 250 million in income for farmers.”
Mr. Somnuk Yoddumnern, Director Fresh Food at CP AXTRA, added: “Makro–Lotus’s has curated high-quality GI products from across the country, rotating them seasonally across categories such as fruits, vegetables, fresh food, and seafood. Examples include Ban Phaeo aromatic coconuts, Songkhla ‘Mamuang Bao’ mangoes, Mae Jai lychees from Phayao, jicama, Koh Sukorn watermelon, Nasan rambutan, Suphan chestnuts, giant freshwater prawns, and brackish seabass. Dedicated GI zones have been set up in participating branches across Bangkok, metropolitan areas, and key regional locations to enhance accessibility and customer convenience. In addition, the i-Trace system (Traceability System) has been implemented to ensure full supply chain transparency—from origin to consumer—strengthening confidence in product quality and safety.”
Mrs. Oramon Sapthaweetham, Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property, Ministry of Commerce commented: “GI products are more than just goods—they represent identity, local wisdom, and community pride. This collaboration with the private sector, such as CP AXTRA, will help expand market opportunities for Thai GI products both domestically and internationally, while enhancing product standards and strengthening local economies in a sustainable way.”
CP AXTRA, through Makro–Lotus’s, remains committed to providing comprehensive support for Thai farmers and entrepreneurs—from knowledge transfer and training to capability development across product quality, production standards, and distribution channels. This includes both in-store and online platforms, such as https://cpseeding.com/cpaxtra to efficiently connect products from farm to consumer.
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