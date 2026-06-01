SoftBank overtakes Toyota as Japan’s most valuable company

SoftBank Group Corp. on Monday (June 1) displaced Toyota Motor Corp. as Japan’s most valuable company, bringing an end to the automaker’s 22-year run at the top.

The shift came after SoftBank Group shares climbed around 14 per cent on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, pushing its market capitalisation to 48,784.8 billion yen.

Toyota’s market value stood at 45,892.3 billion yen.

The milestone reflects a stock market recently driven by SoftBank Group and other technology issues, especially those connected to artificial intelligence and semiconductors.