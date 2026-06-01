Typhoon Jangmi approaches Okinawa as Japan warns of heavy rain and flight disruption

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned that Typhoon Jangmi is moving closer to Okinawa and the Amami Islands, raising concerns over widespread heavy rain, powerful gusts, high waves and possible landslides.
Authorities have urged residents and travellers to closely monitor the latest weather updates and prepare for possible disruption, particularly as domestic airlines have cancelled more than 400 flights to and from Okinawa.
The weather warning has already affected air travel, with domestic carriers announcing widespread cancellations on routes serving Okinawa.
Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status directly through the official websites of All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL) before travelling to the airport.
The typhoon is expected to bring gusts of up to 180 kilometres per hour, along with rough seas and high waves, creating dangerous travel conditions in affected areas.
Concerns over the approaching typhoon and the risk of prolonged heavy rain have prompted many residents in Okinawa to buy food and essential supplies.
Some shops have seen shelves cleared as people prepare to stay indoors, amid fears that severe weather conditions could make it difficult to leave home once the storm intensifies.
Typhoon Jangmi, the sixth typhoon of the season, is forecast to approach southern Okinawa and the Amami Islands on Monday and Tuesday before turning eastwards.
The storm is then expected to move towards western and eastern Japan on Wednesday, although it is likely to weaken slightly as it progresses.
However, forecasters have warned that a stationary rain front north of the typhoon, known as Baiu-zensen, could trigger rainfall in some areas before the storm itself arrives.
The combination of the typhoon and the stationary front could lead to an extended period of heavy rain from 1 to 3 June, increasing the risk of flooding and landslides.
Some areas are forecast to receive more than 200 to 300 millimetres of rainfall. By noon on Wednesday, rainfall could reach 300 millimetres in Shikoku and the Kansai region in western Japan, and around 200 millimetres in areas including Tokai in central Japan and Kanto.
The typhoon is moving north towards Japan and is not expected to affect weather conditions in Thailand.
Thai travellers planning trips to Japan, particularly Okinawa and nearby regions, are advised to check weather alerts, airline announcements and transport updates before departure.