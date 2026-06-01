Typhoon Jangmi approaches Okinawa as Japan warns of heavy rain and flight disruption

Some shops have seen shelves cleared as people prepare to stay indoors, amid fears that severe weather conditions could make it difficult to leave home once the storm intensifies.

Jangmi expected to move across parts of Japan

Typhoon Jangmi, the sixth typhoon of the season, is forecast to approach southern Okinawa and the Amami Islands on Monday and Tuesday before turning eastwards.

The storm is then expected to move towards western and eastern Japan on Wednesday, although it is likely to weaken slightly as it progresses.

However, forecasters have warned that a stationary rain front north of the typhoon, known as Baiu-zensen, could trigger rainfall in some areas before the storm itself arrives.

Prolonged rainfall raises landslide risk

The combination of the typhoon and the stationary front could lead to an extended period of heavy rain from 1 to 3 June, increasing the risk of flooding and landslides.

Some areas are forecast to receive more than 200 to 300 millimetres of rainfall. By noon on Wednesday, rainfall could reach 300 millimetres in Shikoku and the Kansai region in western Japan, and around 200 millimetres in areas including Tokai in central Japan and Kanto.

No impact expected on Thailand

The typhoon is moving north towards Japan and is not expected to affect weather conditions in Thailand.

Thai travellers planning trips to Japan, particularly Okinawa and nearby regions, are advised to check weather alerts, airline announcements and transport updates before departure.