Pride and Property: How Bangkok’s Leading Retailer is Banking on the Rainbow Economy

Siam Piwat drives Bangkok’s bid for World Pride 2030, leveraging inclusivity and the lucrative 'Y-economy' to boost retail and international tourism.

Over 100,000 revellers flooded Rama I Road on Sunday as the Bangkok Pride Parade transformed the heart of the capital into a vibrant tapestry of colour, music, and advocacy.

At the centre of the multi-million-baht spectacle was Siam Piwat Group, the luxury real estate and retail giant behind the city’s most iconic commercial landmarks, including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery.

For the retail titan, Sunday's festivities were as much a calculated business strategy as they were a human rights milestone.

Operating under the banner "The Celebration: Right to Love 2026", Siam Piwat aligned itself with public and private sector partners to aggressively back Bangkok’s official bid to host World Pride 2030.

If successful, the event is expected to inject billions into the local economy, solidifying Thailand’s reputation as the premier LGBTQ+ tourism and investment hub in Southeast Asia.



A Spectacle of Corporate and Community Alignment

The corporate float, which effectively turned the commercial district into a massive open-air festival, was fronted by the Satit Ram Marching Band and CGT Colorguard Thailand.

In a seamless blend of high-street retail marketing and grassroots queer culture, the procession featured performers from Tiffany’s Show Pattaya, Drag Bangkok, and the Bangkok Gay Men’s Chorus.

