Pride month map: Events across Thailand in June

Thailand is preparing to celebrate Pride Month 2026 with a nationwide festival calendar spanning Bangkok, the North, the Northeast, the East and the South, bringing together parades, creative activities, music, art and inclusive public spaces throughout June.





Pride Month is marked every June as a global celebration of diversity, equality and respect for every identity within the LGBTQIAN+ community. This year’s Thailand Pride Month Festivals 2026 invite people across the country to celebrate gender diversity, equality and the freedom to be themselves.

Bangkok

The main event in the capital is Bangkok Pride Festival 2026, held under the theme “Patch the World with Pride”. The festival is scheduled for Sunday, May 31, 2026, from 2pm to 10pm, with the Pride parade moving towards Thephasadin Stadium.

Bangkok Pride Parade 2026 schedule

From 3pm to 4pm, the first parade group will assemble at Nararom Intersection near Chong Nonsi Canal. This will be the green parade, named PATCH of HARMONY, representing balance. A key highlight will be a giant rainbow Pride flag stretching more than 500 metres, together with Thai fabric and an 88-yard pha khao ma from the Ministry of Culture.

From 3pm to 4.20pm, the second parade group will assemble at Thaniya Soi on Silom Road. This will be the blue parade, named PATCH of UNITY, representing peace and coexistence. Its highlight will be a rainbow ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Waaddao – Ann Chumaporn, the Bangkok Pride Festival 2026 organising network, civil society partners, the Service Workers in Group Foundation (SWING) and the drag community.