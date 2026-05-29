Pride month map: Events across Thailand in June

Thailand is preparing to celebrate Pride Month 2026 with a nationwide festival calendar spanning Bangkok, the North, the Northeast, the East and the South, bringing together parades, creative activities, music, art and inclusive public spaces throughout June.
Pride Month is marked every June as a global celebration of diversity, equality and respect for every identity within the LGBTQIAN+ community. This year’s Thailand Pride Month Festivals 2026 invite people across the country to celebrate gender diversity, equality and the freedom to be themselves.
The main event in the capital is Bangkok Pride Festival 2026, held under the theme “Patch the World with Pride”. The festival is scheduled for Sunday, May 31, 2026, from 2pm to 10pm, with the Pride parade moving towards Thephasadin Stadium.
Bangkok Pride Parade 2026 schedule
From 3pm to 4pm, the first parade group will assemble at Nararom Intersection near Chong Nonsi Canal. This will be the green parade, named PATCH of HARMONY, representing balance. A key highlight will be a giant rainbow Pride flag stretching more than 500 metres, together with Thai fabric and an 88-yard pha khao ma from the Ministry of Culture.
From 3pm to 4.20pm, the second parade group will assemble at Thaniya Soi on Silom Road. This will be the blue parade, named PATCH of UNITY, representing peace and coexistence. Its highlight will be a rainbow ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Waaddao – Ann Chumaporn, the Bangkok Pride Festival 2026 organising network, civil society partners, the Service Workers in Group Foundation (SWING) and the drag community.
From 3.30pm to 4.20pm, the third parade group will assemble in front of the Faculty of Political Science, Chulalongkorn University, on Henri Dunant Road. This will be the purple parade, named PATCH of IDENTITY, representing identity.
From 3.30pm to 4pm, the fourth parade group will assemble in front of the Faculty of Arts, Chulalongkorn University, on Henri Dunant Road. This will be the red parade, named PATCH of LOVE, representing love.
From 4pm to 5pm, the fifth parade group will assemble in front of Siam Paragon on Rama I Road. This will be the yellow parade, named PATCH of SPIRIT, representing art and faith. The main parade will then move onto the road, led by Waaddao – Ann Chumaporn, organiser of Bangkok Pride Festival 2026, along with Drag Bangkok and Siam Piwat.
From 4pm to 5pm, the sixth parade group will assemble in front of Lido Connect on Rama I Road. This will be the orange parade, named PATCH of DIGNITY, representing dignity, led by foreign embassies and the Ministry of Culture.
Main stage schedule
The main celebration stage, or Pride Stage, will be at Thephasadin Stadium at the National Stadium complex.
The stadium gates will open at 4pm. From 4.30pm to 5.30pm, there will be a musical performance by BMO. From 5.30pm to 6.40pm, the parade’s main highlight will arrive at the stadium under the Road to Bangkok WorldPride 2030 theme.
The arrivals will include Pride City Network groups from across Thailand, around 10 celebrities in Set 1, executives from the public and private sectors, goodwill ambassadors, around 10 celebrities in Set 2, a 20-metre Road to Bangkok WorldPride flag, and the Bangkok Pride flag as the closing feature.
From 6.40pm to 7pm, the stage will open with a performance by Keng Tachaya Prathumwan and a show by Drag Bangkok. From 7pm to 11pm, the celebration will continue with a major mor lam performance by Rabiap Watasilp x Prathom Banthoeng Silp.
Other Bangkok Pride Month events
Bangkok will also host several other Pride events throughout the month.
BANGKOK PRIDE 2026 — Awards & Forum
CentralwOrld WE ARE MANY: PROUD TO BE PRIDE
Bangkok Pride Parade 2026: Patch the World with Peace People Pride
ONE BANGKOK ONE PRIDE ONE RUN 2026
We All Pride Thailand 2026 @ Bangkapi
Dontri Seri Phet
Ayutthaya Pride 2026
Phayao Pride Festival 2026
Loei Pride Month 2026
Pride of ISAN @ The Mall Korat
Pattaya International Pride Festival 2026
Circuit Festival Asia 2026
Phuket Pride Festival 2026
Phuket Pride Festival 2026
Phuket Pride Festival 2026
Phuket Pride Festival 2026
Trang Pride 2026
Krabi Pride 2026
Hat Yai Pride Festival 2026