Bangkok Pride Festival 2026 names six Naruemit ambassadors

The countdown has begun to the major celebration of gender diversity, “Bangkok Pride Festival 2026”, which this year is set to transform “Silom Road” into a “rainbow road” on Sunday (May 31, 2026). The event is also being elevated beyond a parade of fun into an important milestone in showcasing Thailand’s potential on its path to bidding to host WorldPride 2030.
Organised by Naruemit Pride Co., Ltd, the event is moving strongly into its fifth year and has launched the “One Hundred Voices to WorldPride” campaign, gathering 100 voices from thought leaders and social drivers to reflect the power of “Unity” in Thai diversity to the world.
One major highlight is the announcement of the “6 Naruemit Ambassadors 2026”, representatives from different regions who will act as the event’s key visuals and main voices, telling stories, expressing identity and carrying out missions to advance equality through art, fashion and contemporary culture.
Behind the distinction of the six is the fashion design work of “Pong–Charan Khongman”, creative director, who brings the concept “Patch the World with Pride” to life through patchwork techniques, handwoven fabrics and sustainable materials, conveying the idea of “weaving the world” through meaningful diversity.
Six Naruemit Ambassadors 2026 represent the power of diversity
The selection of the six “Naruemit Ambassadors” was carried out in collaboration with the nationwide Pride City Network to align with local-level movements. The six selected ambassadors represent different regions, the Central, Northern, Northeastern and Southern regions, and all play roles in advancing gender diversity issues in different contexts. They have proved their abilities and potential as “outstanding”, whether through vision, group-work tests or special talent performances, earning the title of “Naruemit Ambassadors 2026”.
The list of “Naruemit Ambassadors 2026” is as follows:
Jennywong – Patipoom Jakit (Chonburi / orange), an artist, songwriter and show performer from Pattaya who uses “music” as a tool to create understanding and reduce prejudice in society.
Khao Hom – Arikanta Khammai (Bangkok / red), a transgender woman and equality rights campaigner who is working to advance legal issues and welfare that covers all groups.
Pla Thong – Sukonthee Sukploy (Phitsanulok / purple), a sexual-health worker from MPLUS Foundation who aims to reduce stigma and build understanding of identity.
Kook – Thitikan Chaturaphit (Songkhla / blue), a transgender man who campaigns for marriage equality and inspires others through self-disclosure.
Isshu – Issara Choophakdee (Chanthaburi / green), founder of the KORKOK brand, a creative who connects local handicrafts with contemporary design and is a co-organiser of Chanthaburi Pride.
Fang – Sujinan Jaikaew (Ubon Ratchathani / yellow), a community developer and organiser of “Khemarat Pride”, which connects local energy with national and international arenas.
The six reflect the “voices” of diversity that are not confined to a single dimension, but connect art, culture, communities and public policy.
For this year’s highlight, the parade will start at 2pm from Chong Nonsi Canal Park and head towards Silom Road, passing key intersections in the city centre before reaching Thephasadin Stadium. The total distance is 3.8 kilometres, with a rainbow flag more than 300 metres long.
It will close with a celebration stage at the Pride Stage at 5pm, featuring a performance by “Rabiab Wathasilp” that blends Mor Lam culture with the power of the human rights movement, creating Thai Soft Power for the world stage.
The event is open to the public free of charge. Interested participants may join the parade or attend activities without registration.
This year, “Bangkok Pride Festival 2026” is therefore not just a festival, but a “stage for self-expression” for Thailand, which is using the power of diversity as a driving force towards equality and stepping proudly onto the world stage.