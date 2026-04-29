Bangkok Pride Festival 2026 names six Naruemit ambassadors

The list of “Naruemit Ambassadors 2026” is as follows:

Jennywong – Patipoom Jakit (Chonburi / orange), an artist, songwriter and show performer from Pattaya who uses “music” as a tool to create understanding and reduce prejudice in society.

Khao Hom – Arikanta Khammai (Bangkok / red), a transgender woman and equality rights campaigner who is working to advance legal issues and welfare that covers all groups.

Pla Thong – Sukonthee Sukploy (Phitsanulok / purple), a sexual-health worker from MPLUS Foundation who aims to reduce stigma and build understanding of identity.

Kook – Thitikan Chaturaphit (Songkhla / blue), a transgender man who campaigns for marriage equality and inspires others through self-disclosure.

Isshu – Issara Choophakdee (Chanthaburi / green), founder of the KORKOK brand, a creative who connects local handicrafts with contemporary design and is a co-organiser of Chanthaburi Pride.

Fang – Sujinan Jaikaew (Ubon Ratchathani / yellow), a community developer and organiser of “Khemarat Pride”, which connects local energy with national and international arenas.

The six reflect the “voices” of diversity that are not confined to a single dimension, but connect art, culture, communities and public policy.

Rainbow road phenomenon in the heart of the capital

For this year’s highlight, the parade will start at 2pm from Chong Nonsi Canal Park and head towards Silom Road, passing key intersections in the city centre before reaching Thephasadin Stadium. The total distance is 3.8 kilometres, with a rainbow flag more than 300 metres long.

It will close with a celebration stage at the Pride Stage at 5pm, featuring a performance by “Rabiab Wathasilp” that blends Mor Lam culture with the power of the human rights movement, creating Thai Soft Power for the world stage.

The event is open to the public free of charge. Interested participants may join the parade or attend activities without registration.

This year, “Bangkok Pride Festival 2026” is therefore not just a festival, but a “stage for self-expression” for Thailand, which is using the power of diversity as a driving force towards equality and stepping proudly onto the world stage.