Thai Festival returns to Hanoi for second year of celebrations

Authentic sounds and vibes of Thailand will return to the capital to entertain visitors to the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long.

The second edition of the Thai Festival in Ha Noi, which is hosted by the Royal Thai Embassy, will open to the public from 10am to 9pm with free admission on March 27-29.

The three-day event is expected to welcome thousands of visitors from across Ha Noi and beyond.

Held under the theme 'Creative Life and Creative Heartbeat', the festival commemorates the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Vietnam, celebrating the long-standing friendship between the two countries through culture, creativity and people-to-people exchange.

The event builds on the success of the first-ever Flagship Thai Festival in Ha Noi last year, with the theme 'Creative Thailand: The Pulse of Tradition'.

Ha Noi was one of only six capitals worldwide selected by the Royal Thai Government to host the flagship festival, highlighting the city’s importance in Thailand’s cultural diplomacy.