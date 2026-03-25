Vietnam takes lead in Thailand's fast-growing pepper trade

Vietnam’s pepper exports rose more than 30 per cent in the first two months of the year, with Thailand emerging as a standout market due to surging demand and heavy reliance on the Vietnamese supply.

According to the Department of Customs, Vietnam shipped 35,600 tonnes of pepper worth over US$231 million in the first two months of this year, up 30.8 per cent in volume and 25.6 per cent in value year on year.

The growth came amid supportive global conditions, including forecasts of a 15–20 per cent decline in world supply as inventories fall in major producing countries while demand continues to recover. The US is expected to increase imports after tariff reductions, and China is also stepping up purchases due to low stock levels.