Vietnam, not Thailand, preferred by European investors in ASEAN

European companies are increasingly favouring Vietnam over Thailand for future investments in Southeast Asia, according to Chris Humphrey, Executive Director of the EU-ASEAN Business Council.

Business sentiment surveys conducted by the council show Vietnam has ranked as the top destination for European investment.

Humphrey said Vietnam’s extensive network of trade agreements has given it a clear advantage.

“Thailand is diversifying its supply chains, but Vietnam has signed numerous trade agreements, making it easier for companies to manufacture there and export globally,” he said.

While Thailand reached a five-year high in foreign direct investment of 10.4 billion dollars, Vietnam attracted 38.42 billion dollars in 2025.

Despite this, Thailand remains in close competition with regional peers, including Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam, according to Humphrey, stressing that political stability will be crucial in advancing regulatory and economic reforms.