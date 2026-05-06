Middle East Conflict Sends Fertiliser Costs Soaring for Asia's Rice Farmers

Surging urea prices driven by Hormuz Strait disruptions are squeezing rice farmers across Asia, threatening to cut yields and deepen food insecurity across the region.

Rice farmers across South and Southeast Asia are facing a sharp deterioration in their finances as escalating conflict in the Middle East drives fertiliser prices to multi-year highs, forcing many to cut back on inputs at precisely the moment they need them most.

With the critical May-to-August planting season now under way, two separate analyses from leading regional institutions warn that the stakes for food supplies could scarcely be higher.

According to World Bank data, the benchmark price for urea — the most widely used nitrogen fertiliser — surged to 857 dollars per metric tonne in April, shattering a four-year high of 726 dollars recorded in March and more than doubling the price seen at the same point last year.

The bank forecasts that overall fertiliser prices will rise 31 per cent in 2026 compared with 2025, with urea potentially climbing by as much as 60 per cent over the same period.

The immediate trigger is the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a quarter of global seaborne oil trade and more than a third of world urea exports pass.

Gulf states including Qatar and Saudi Arabia together account for 30 to 35 per cent of global urea exports, producing the fertiliser from natural gas.



Multiple production facilities in the region have sustained damage from Iranian strikes, while shipping disruptions have compounded supply constraints and pushed freight and insurance costs sharply higher.