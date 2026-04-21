Thai farm incomes face pressure from global rice market shifts

Rice exports are another important source of income for Thailand.

More than that, rice is a key agricultural commodity because it is produced by around 61 per cent of Thai farming households, or 4.68 million households, representing about 45 per cent of the population, or 20 million people nationwide.

Rice is grown on about 11.52 million hectares of farmland.

The direction of the global rice market, therefore, helps forecast the future income of Thai farmers.

Data from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), published in its Rice Outlook: April 2026 report, show that global rice production in 2025/26 is projected at 541.4 million metric tonnes on a milled basis, up 0.1 million tonnes from the previous forecast.

The increase was driven by higher production in Thailand, where favourable weather is expected to support a slight increase in planted area, offsetting lower output in the Philippines and Taiwan.

Production estimates for India and China remain unchanged from the previous forecast at 152 million metric tonnes and 146 million metric tonnes, respectively, leaving them as the world’s two largest rice producers.

“The month-to-month increase in production and beginning stocks has raised the estimate for global rice supplies in 2025/26 to 732.9 million tonnes, 0.4 million tonnes above the previous forecast issued in March 2026.”