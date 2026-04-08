Rice with ice? Bangkok’s 130-year-old royal summer secret

A Living History Book

Stepping into Baan Wannakovit feels like traveling back in time. This 130-year-old Colonial-style mansion is a hidden sanctuary in the heart of the city. Once a private family secret, this award-winning home now opens its doors to serve authentic recipes that have been passed down through generations.

The Art of the Meal

Khao Chae might look unusual to travelers, but it is a true masterpiece of Thai craftsmanship. It features premium rice soaked in chilled, jasmine-scented water, paired with an intricate symphony of savory side dishes. From sweet shredded pork to crispy stuffed peppers, every bite is designed to refresh your senses and lower your body temperature.

How to Eat Like a Royal

There is a "Golden Rule" to this experience: Never mix the side dishes into your rice bowl. To preserve the pure, floral aroma of the jasmine water, you must take a bite of the side dish first, followed by a spoonful of the icy rice. It’s a meditative dining ritual that transforms a simple meal into a cooling escape.

A Seasonal Masterpiece

Since Khao Chae is only served during the peak of summer (March and April), it is a rare find for expats and tourists. Don't miss your chance to taste history and find peace in a bowl of ice and rice.

Watch our full journey to discover why this hidden gem is the coolest spot in Bangkok this season!