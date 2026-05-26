Chaichanok backs NBTC overhaul, warning delays hurt Thailand’s future

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob has backed calls to dissolve or restructure the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), saying the regulator’s current structure has caused delays that could undermine Thailand’s long-term development and economic opportunities.





Chaichanok said he personally agreed with the idea of overhauling the NBTC after observing its work over the past period.

He said several important issues had failed to move forward as they should, while some problems pointed to structural weaknesses that had prevented work from progressing.

He said the issue was not simply a matter of differing personal views or the performance of any particular board.

Rather, it concerned the broader direction of national development and Thailand’s long-term economic opportunities.

Regulatory structure tied to national competitiveness

Chaichanok said the regulatory structure for telecommunications and digital affairs has a direct impact on economic development, infrastructure and national competitiveness.

If the existing mechanism can no longer respond quickly enough to changing circumstances, he said, serious consideration must be given to possible solutions.