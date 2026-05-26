Chaichanok backs NBTC overhaul, warning delays hurt Thailand’s future

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob has backed calls to dissolve or restructure the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), saying the regulator’s current structure has caused delays that could undermine Thailand’s long-term development and economic opportunities.
Chaichanok said he personally agreed with the idea of overhauling the NBTC after observing its work over the past period.
He said several important issues had failed to move forward as they should, while some problems pointed to structural weaknesses that had prevented work from progressing.
He said the issue was not simply a matter of differing personal views or the performance of any particular board.
Rather, it concerned the broader direction of national development and Thailand’s long-term economic opportunities.
Chaichanok said the regulatory structure for telecommunications and digital affairs has a direct impact on economic development, infrastructure and national competitiveness.
If the existing mechanism can no longer respond quickly enough to changing circumstances, he said, serious consideration must be given to possible solutions.
The minister said discussions were under way with several sectors to find a way to address the NBTC’s structural problems.
The options being considered include partial amendments, a broader reorganisation or the design of a new mechanism.
He said the main objective was to find a practical, fast-moving and sustainable approach that would prevent the existing structure from becoming an obstacle to important national work and future opportunities.
Chaichanok’s remarks come amid growing pressure on the NBTC after a House of Representatives debate on May 21 over the regulator’s 2023 spending and asset-use report.
MPs from both the government and opposition questioned the NBTC’s efficiency in several areas, including telecom market supervision, consumer protection, budget management, the future of digital television and oversight of over-the-top (OTT) platforms.
The debate reflected mounting pressure on the country’s communications regulator, with lawmakers raising concerns over its high operating costs, weak oversight, unfinished headquarters and internal governance problems.
One of the most widely discussed issues was the merger between True and DTAC, which some MPs said had become a turning point in Thailand’s mobile phone market by reducing the number of major operators to just two.
Lawmakers questioned how effectively post-merger conditions had been enforced, including the requirement to reduce average service fees by 12%, open networks to mobile virtual network operators, or MVNOs, and maintain service quality.
Concerns have persisted as consumers continue to complain about service charges and signal quality.
The House debate also raised questions over the NBTC’s new headquarters project at Khae Rai intersection in Nonthaburi, with a budget of 2.643 billion baht.
The project has been under way for more than a decade but remains unfinished.
The NBTC has said construction is more than 80-90% complete and is expected to be finished between 2028 and 2029.
However, the long delay has added to public and parliamentary scrutiny over the regulator’s budget management and overall efficiency.
Another key issue is the future of digital television, as existing licences are due to expire in 2029.
Despite references to the third broadcasting and television master plan and a digital TV roadmap for 2026-2030, operators still lack a clear direction on what will happen after the current licences expire.
This uncertainty has made it difficult for businesses to plan investment, operations and technological adjustments.
The regulation of OTT platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Prime Video also came under criticism.
MPs questioned why the NBTC had taken years to consider its authority and define the scope of OTT regulation.
Although the regulator ultimately concluded that it has the authority to oversee OTT services, the process has been viewed as too slow compared with rapid changes in the media industry and consumer behaviour.
In the earlier House debate, MPs also linked weak OTT oversight to broader consumer-protection concerns, including online fraud and scam channels.
Internal conflict seen as another obstacle
The debate also reflected concern over internal conflict within the NBTC board, which has been seen as one of the factors slowing decision-making on several important agendas.
These include the structure of the telecommunications market, the future of digital television and the regulation of online platforms, all of which are central to Thailand’s long-term digital economy.
Chaichanok’s support for structural reform therefore adds political weight to the growing debate over whether the NBTC can still function effectively under its current model, or whether Thailand needs a deeper overhaul of its communications regulator to keep pace with the digital economy.